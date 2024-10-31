NBC SPORTS FAST CHANNEL TO STREAM LIVE ALL 6 GAMES IN INAUGURAL WBCA SHOWCASE COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL EVENT

ATLANTA (Oct. 31, 2024) — The NBC Sports FAST Channel will be the home of the inaugural WBCA Showcase, Nov. 21, 23 and 24, 2024, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. The NBC Sports FAST Channel, which is available on Peacock as well as all major FAST channel distributors, will stream all six games in the three-day college women’s basketball event live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“We are excited to have NBC Sports as our television partner in the WBCA’s first venture into the competition space,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The sport is in a place of great strength. It is time for a new WBCA business endeavor — the creation of events to increase opportunities for visibility of our game, athletes and coaches. NBC Sports and Peacock continue to demonstrate their commitment to women’s athletics and will play an important role on our team. We expect our relationship to strengthen as we build even more together.”

“We look forward to partnering with the WBCA and adding more quality women’s college basketball matchups to our early season schedule,” said Nick Casanova, Sr. Director, Programming & Rights Management, NBC Sports.

Below is the schedule of games in the WBCA Showcase (all times Eastern Standard Time):



Thursday, Nov. 21

Tulsa vs. Georgia, 5 p.m.

Marshall vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Tulsa vs. Marshall, noon

Georgia vs. Penn State, 2:30 p.m.



Sunday, Nov. 24

USF vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.



In addition to Peacock, the NBC Sports FAST Channel is available on the following streaming platforms: Roku Channel, PlutoTV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, XUMO and Freevee.

Fans wishing to attend the event in person can purchase tickets exclusively through TicketMaster. All tickets are digital and must be purchased through the TicketMaster website. Discounted group tickets are available by contacting tracie@hitzandbranding.com.



About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

About the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of coaches to those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.



# # #