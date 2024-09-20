NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PRESIDENTS CUP FROM ROYAL MONTREAL GOLF CLUB ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

More Than 100 Hours of Tournament and Studio Coverage From Royal Montreal

Golf Central Live From The Presidents Cup Provides Daily Studio Coverage on GOLF Channel Beginning Monday at 4 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 20, 2024 – NBC Sports presents comprehensive live coverage of the 2024 Presidents Cup across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock beginning next Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29, from Royal Montreal Golf Club in Île Bizard, Quebec, Canada, as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Xander Schauffele headline a stout American side against the International team led by major champions Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott and 2022 Presidents Cup sensation Tom Kim.

Studio coverage on-site from Royal Montreal begins Monday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. ET with Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup on GOLF Channel.

NBC Sports will present coverage from the first tee shot of the Presidents Cup to the final putt from Thursday-Sunday, totaling 100-plus hours of Presidents Cup event and studio programming throughout the week across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

This marks the 15th playing of the Presidents Cup, which was first held in 1994 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., with the U.S. defeating the International team 20-12. The Presidents Cup was last held at Royal Montreal in 2007, when the United States defeated the International Team 19.5 to 14.5. Canada’s Mike Weir, who is captain for the 2024 International team, defeated Tiger Woods in their Sunday singles match in 2007. The U.S. has won nine consecutive Presidents Cups, including a 17.5-12.5 victory in the 2022 event held at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

2024 PRESIDENTS CUP ROSTERS United States International Captain – Jim Furyk Captain – Mike Weir Assistant Captains – Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner, Justin Leonard Brandt Snedeker Assistant Captains – Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Shigeki Maruyama, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas Keegan Bradley Byeong Hun An Sam Burns Christiaan Bezuidenhout Patrick Cantlay Corey Conners Wyndham Clark Jason Day Tony Finau Mackenzie Hughes Brian Harman Si Woo Kim Russell Henley Tom Kim Max Homa Sungjae Im Collin Morikawa Min Woo Lee Xander Schauffele Hideki Matsuyama Scottie Scheffler Taylor Pendrith Sahith Theegala Adam Scott

2024 PRESIDENTS CUP

NBC Sports’ 2024 Presidents Cup broadcast team includes play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, who has called every Presidents Cup since 2000, on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay, who has caddied in or commentated at every Presidents Cup dating back to its inception 1994, and on-course reporter John Wood, who has caddied in or commentated at every Presidents Cup since 2007.

Next week’s Presidents Cup coverage will be produced by NBC Sports’ lead golf producer Tommy Roy – who has produced every Presidents Cup for NBC Sports since 2000 – alongside co-producer Tom Randolph and director Joe Martin.

Broadcast Team

· Play-by-Play: Dan Hicks / Rich Lerner

· Analyst: Brad Faxon / Paul McGinley / Brandel Chamblee / Notah Begay III

· Holes: Curt Byrum

· On-Course: Notah Begay III / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / John Wood

· Interview/Reports: Cara Banks / Damon Hack

How To Watch – Thursday, September 26 – Sunday, September 29 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

GOLF Channel

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Sept. 26

11:30-6 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 27

1-6 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 28

7-8 a.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29



12-6 p.m.



GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE PRESIDENTS CUP

Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. ET, Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup surrounds the Presidents Cup with more than 50 hours of live and encore studio coverage from Royal Montreal Golf Club, headlined by daily live primetime post-round coverage each evening at 6 p.m. ET with host Rich Lerner and analysts Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley and Johnson Wagner.

Monday’s coverage also includes Road to the Presidents Cup at 8 p.m. ET, and Thursday’s coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

Broadcast Team

· Host: Rich Lerner / Cara Banks

· Analyst: Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Johnson Wagner / Notah Begay III

· Reporter: Todd Lewis / Rex Hoggard

Date

Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup *^

Monday, Sept. 23

4-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

12-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

2-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

6-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

6-8 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play^encore presentations air in evening and morning hours



--NBC SPORTS--