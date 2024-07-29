NBCUNIVERSAL INTRODUCES “OLI” -- AI-POWERED CHAT TO HELP VIEWERS SEAMLESSLY FIND WHAT THEY WANT TO WATCH THROUGHOUT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Across NBCU’s Websites, OLI Conversationally Answers Users’ Questions to Enable Friction-Free Discovery of Paris Olympics Programming Including Real-Time Schedules for Events, Teams, Athletes, and Countries

Developed in Partnership with Huge, OLI can Synthesize Best Options and Recommend Personalized Viewing Based on Time of Day, Time Zone, & Schedules

NBCUniversal’s Coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics Continues Across NBCU’s Platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 29, 2024 – NBCUniversal introduces “OLI,” an AI-powered logic system that helps viewers find when, where and how to watch their favorite live events and programming throughout NBCU’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Developed in partnership with Huge, a design and technology company, users navigating NBCU’s websites in the United States, including NBCOlympics.com. NBCSports.com, NBC.com, usanetwork.com, and today.com, can ask questions to OLI to seamlessly find up-to-date information on Paris Olympics programming.

Utilizing natural language chat, OLI is able to tell users when and where they can watch live Olympic events across NBCU’s broadcast and cable channels and streaming service Peacock, as well as how to find coverage of specific athletes, teams, and countries.

For example, if a viewer wants to know when basketball is on, OLI might say, “You’re in luck! The U.S. women’s basketball team plays Japan today at 3 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock.”

Additionally, OLI can synthesize personalized best viewing options for users depending on the time of day, time zone, and event schedule.

“The Paris Olympics are appointment viewing this summer, and ensuring viewers in the United States can quickly and easily find the sports, athletes, and countries they want to watch at any given moment is essential to our coverage,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “With literally dozens of Olympic events happening simultaneously and thousands of hours of programming, we are leveraging innovative technologies to solve for a true consumer need. OLI is implemented across our web platforms to simplify the viewer experience and allow fans to seamlessly access the events they love.”

***

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock are the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

ABOUT HUGE

Huge is a design and technology company. We create products and experiences that grow the world’s most ambitious brands. We do this by designing experiences for people, not users, and uncovering new sources of growth by leveraging our creative talent, our proprietary platform LIVE and unlocking the advantages brought to us by emerging technologies. We believe all experiences should be intelligent, shoppable and unique to every brand.

Part of the Interpublic Group of companies, Huge’s nearly 1,000 thinkers, tinkerers, makers and creators, have been problem-solving across North America, Europe, and Latin America for over 25 years. Interested? You’ll find more information at www.hugeinc.com.

--PARIS OLYMPICS--