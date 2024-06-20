NOAH LYLES, SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, RYAN CROUSER, AND SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON HEADLINE EIGHT NIGHTS OF LIVE PRIMETIME COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR TRACK & FIELD ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK FROM JUNE 21-30

More than 80 Hours of Olympic Track & Field Trials Coverage from Famed Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., Begins Friday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET Live on USA Network and Peacock

Leigh Diffey, Ato Boldon, Sanya Richards-Ross, Trey Hardee, and Paul Swangard to Participate in USATF Press Event TODAY at 2 p.m. ET at Hayward Field

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 20, 2024 – Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Ryan Crouser, and Sha’Carri Richardson headline NBC Olympics’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field beginning this Friday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, live from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Team USA Olympic track & field roster is routinely one of the hardest to qualify for, with the U.S. leading the medal count at eight consecutive Olympics.

The top three athletes in each event qualify for the Paris Olympics, so long as they have also hit the Olympic standard qualifying time/mark.

On the men’s side, Team USA is highlighted by Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medalist and six-time world champion Noah Lyles, coming off a historic 2023 season that saw him become the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at a single World Championships. The 200m U.S. record holder heads into the Trials coming off a dominant win at the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month but will face competitive fields in the 100m and 200m. The men’s 100m is expected to feature the last three 100m world champions in Lyles, Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley, and 2019 world champion Christian Coleman, while the 200m is expected to see Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. The U.S. has taken five of six possible men’s 200m medals at the last two World Championships, including a sweep in 2022.

Reigning Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headlines the women’s team and is expected to compete in her signature event, the 400m hurdles. After missing the 2023 World Championships due to injury, the 2022 400m hurdles world champion ran a blistering 48.75 in the open 400m at the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month – just .05 off Sanya Richards-Ross’ American record of 48.70 set in 2006 – and looks to qualify for her third Olympic team and become the first woman to win consecutive 400m hurdle Olympic titles.

Reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, after winning the 100m at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic in May, looks to make Team USA and compete in her first Olympics. The U.S. star is coming off a career year that also saw her anchor the winning 4x100m relay and earn a bronze medal in the 200m at the World Championships.

More notable athletes expected to compete in Eugene include reigning two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time world shot put champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser, aiming for a third consecutive Olympic team and gold medal, two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, reigning Olympic 800m gold medalist Athing Mu, Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist and American record holder Rai Benjamin, two-time decathlon world medalist Anna Hall, reigning Olympic pole vault gold medalist and two-time world champion Katie Moon, reigning Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman, and Tokyo Olympic 100m hurdles silver medalist Keni Harrison.

On the distance side, Elle St. Pierre is expected to contest the 1500m/5,000m double; the 2024 world indoor 3000m champion has had a strong season after giving birth to her first child last year. U.S. mile record holder Yared Nuguse, U.S. 5,000m/10,000m record holder Grant Fisher, 2024 indoor world 1500m silver medalist Cole Hocker, U.S. indoor 5,000m record holder Elise Cranny, and Tokyo Olympian Karissa Schweizer all aim to qualify for their second consecutive Olympic teams. Matthew Centrowitz, who in 2016 became the first American to win Olympic 1500m gold in 108 years, has a chance to qualify for his fourth consecutive Olympic team in what he has said will be his final season. Additionally, rising stars such as 2024 indoor world 1500m bronze medalist Hobbs Kessler and six-time NCAA individual champion Parker Valby (Florida) could very well make their first Olympic squads.

“I’m beyond excited to watch the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials and see Team USA competitors earn their tickets to Paris,” said NBC Sports analyst and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher. “There are so many incredible athlete storylines that fans are going to see themselves in. I can’t wait to help tell these stories and let the athletes shine!”

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field will be called by Leigh Diffey and Paul Swangard alongside four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee, with Lewis Johnson serving as reporter. Mike Tirico will host primetime coverage from June 21-24.

Diffey, Boldon, Richards-Ross, Hardee, and Swangard will participate in USATF’s Olympic Trials – Track & Field media press conference at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., at 2 p.m. ET today.

In total, NBC Sports will present all eight days of qualifying heats and finals coverage for Track & Field, concluding Sunday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Across every night of competition, over 14 hours will be presented live in primetime on NBC, with over 80 total hours of coverage throughout the duration of the event. In addition, NBC will stream individual feeds for field events and multi-events via Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

BROADCAST TEAM

Host : Mike Tirico

: Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey / Paul Swangard

: / Analyst : Ato Boldon / Sanya Richards-Ross / Kara Goucher / Trey Hardee

: / / / Reporter: Lewis Johnson



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Network Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sat., June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Mon., June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-9 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Fri., June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Sat., June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m.

