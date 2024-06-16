NOTES AND QUOTES – BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WINS THE 124TH U.S. OPEN ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Another epic up-and-down at Pinehurst for a U.S. Open Championship! Bryson DeChambeau now has two!” – Dan Hicks

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 16, 2024 – NBC Sports presented final round coverage of the 124th U.S. Open Championship from Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on NBC and Peacock, capped by Golf CentralLive From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel.Bryson DeChambeau got up and down for par on the 72nd hole and shot a final round 71 to win his second U.S. Open, defeating Rory McIlroy by one shot.

124th U.S. Open – Final Results

Player Total Bryson DeChambeau -6 Rory McIlroy -5 Tony Finau -4 Patrick Cantlay -4 Matthieu Pavon -3 Hideki Matsuyama -2

ON BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (-6, Champion)

Dan Hicks on DeChambeau clinching the U.S. Open title: “Another epic up-and-down at Pinehurst for a U.S. Open Championship! Bryson DeChambeau now has two!”

Paul McGinley: “I want to give him full credit for what he did. His heart, his battle, everything was huge this week. His game was not quite on today, but he found a way of getting it done…He fought like hell.”

McGinley: “This guy is absolutely box office. He’s exuberant. He creates a small divisiveness – some people like him, some people don’t…but that’s what the game wants. The game needs figures.”

Paige Mackenzie: “It’s one of the most theatrical finishes I’ve ever seen. On the Rory side, it felt like a Shakesperean tragedy. On the Bryson side, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a moment in golf that felt so much like a gladiator in the arena.”

Brandel Chamblee on DeChambeau: “He lights this place up. He lights the sport up.”

Chamblee: “Is there a ‘strokes gained, good breaks’ this week? Because, once again, he’s hit a poor tee shot and appears to be sitting just fine.”

Mike Tirico on DeChambeau’s three-putt on No. 15: “His first three-putt of the championship – at the worst time.”

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay on DeChambeau missing fairways: “He’s frustrated that he’s not hitting any fairways. But walking down to his ball, he said to me, ‘I’m fighting as hard as I can.’”

Chamblee on DeChambeau’s par on No. 8: “Twice this week he has made a par from the worst spot on this hole...these are epic, epic up and downs that he has made.”

Chamblee on DeChambeau’s crowd interactions: “He’s got the crowd on his side, take a look at the way he interacts with everyone there. He looks at the camera – he knows.”

ON RORY MCILROY (-5, 2nd)

Brad Faxon on McIlroy’s runner-up finish: “Nobody’s had more pressure on him over the last 10 years. Everybody in the world knows he hasn’t won a major since 2014. I think it’s the way this happened: the short missed putts there on 16, certainly on 18. I don’t know how you get through this thing. It’s really tough.”

McGinley: “That element of doubt came in. He started backing away, which he never does. He took a little more time over the putts, which he never does. That’s pressure and he succumbed to it.”

McGinley: “A devastating loss for any player - not just Rory. It’s absolutely devastating...Rory has faltered coming down the stretch.”

Hicks on McIlroy’s missed putt on No. 18: “Excruciating decade-long wait and excruciating short misses coming down the stretch.”

Chamblee: “Down the hill and breaking to the right. That’s not exactly the four-footer you want.”

Hicks: “69 holes Rory went without missing a putt from inside five feet and then he misses two in the last three holes.”

Chamblee on the pressure on McIlroy: “I don’t think anyone trying to win this event has had more pressure on them than this guy right there.”

Chamblee: “You’re probably talking about the most entertaining golfer in the world right now in DeChambeau, and globally, outside of Tiger Woods, I don’t know who’s more popular than Rory McIlroy.”

Hicks after McIlroy’s drive on No. 16: “Just a driving clinic. When he has it going, he’s the best driver in the world.”

Chamblee on McIlroy: “We saw it at the Wells Fargo. He’s a big wave surfer. If he gets some momentum, he can ride it to the house.”

Chamblee on McIlroy’s missed par putt on No. 16: “We saw this yesterday. He closed very sloppy. It’s like his concentration waned late in the round yesterday. I can’t think that was anything other than not being in the right place.”

Chamblee on the pressure on McIlroy: “He won four of his first 15 majors, two of them by eight. I think since then to now, he has carried the weight of expectations. Nobody has more pressure on them to win a major today that’s in the hunt than that man.”

Smylie Kaufman on McIlroy’s drive and lie in the pine straw on No. 14: “I wish I had the galleries that Rory does because his golf ball definitely stayed on the right side of the cart path and he shouldn’t have any issues getting to the green.”

ON PINEHURST

Faxon on the greens at Pinehurst: “You can put a hole in the center of a green and make it look easy, but with the amount of slope around it and with all that break around there, all of a sudden a seemingly innocent looking pin can be very difficult to make a birdie.”

