PEACOCK’S 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FEATURES 30 GAMES STREAMING LIVE WITH EVERY TEAM MAKING MULTIPLE APPEARANCES

Two-Time Defending National Champion UConn Huskies to Play on Peacock Four Times this Season

Peacock’s BIG EAST Schedule Tips off Friday, Nov. 8 as Marquette Hosts George Mason at 9 p.m. ET

BIG EAST Conference Play on Peacock Begins with Doubleheader on Tues., Dec. 17: DePaul-St. John’s (6:30 p.m. ET) and Seton Hall-Villanova (7:30 p.m. ET)

Two Games this Season will Air on NBC and Simulstream Live on Peacock: Notre Dame-Georgetown (Sat., Nov. 16) and Providence visiting National Champion UConn (Sun., Jan. 5)

Ahead of Long-Term Agreement Which Begins with 2025-26 Season, Peacock Will Exclusively Stream 25 Regular-Season and Five BIG EAST Tournament Games this Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2024 – Peacock will exclusively stream 30 BIG EAST men’s basketball games with every school appearing multiple times this season, including four games featuring the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies. Coverage tips off Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. ET as the Marquette Golden Eagles host the George Mason Patriots.

NBC Sports’ BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule is part of a new six-year BIG EAST media rights agreement which was announced earlier this year.

Peacock’s coverage of BIG EAST men’s basketball this season features 25 regular-season games and five early round and quarterfinal conference tournament games. Conference schedule play on Peacock beings on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a doubleheader as St. John’s hosts DePaul at 6:30 p.m. ET and Seton Hall visits Villanova at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Head coach Dan Hurley and the back-to-back defending national champion UConn Huskies are slated to appear on Peacock four times this season, with their first Peacock-exclusive game on Sat., Nov. 30 against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Huskies are led by returning starter Alex Karaban, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Two BIG EAST men’s games will be air on NBC and simulstream live on Peacock this season: Notre Dame vs. Georgetown (Sat., Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET) and Providence vs. UConn (Sun., Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. ET).

Non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Notre Dame vs. Georgetown, a Philadelphia Big 5 matchup as Villanova hosts Penn (Nov. 19) and St. John’s hosting Harvard (Nov. 30). In conference play, Peacock’s schedule is headlined by longtime Big East rivalries including Georgetown-St. John’s (Jan. 14) and Villanova-Georgetown (March 4), plus Butler-Xavier (Feb. 18) and at least three appearances each by potential Top 25 teams UConn, Creighton, and Marquette.

Last season, the BIG EAST sent three teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including national champions UConn, Creighton, and Marquette. Combined, the three teams compiled a 10-2 record for a tournament-best win percentage of 83.3.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and BIG EAST Tournament games.

The new BIG EAST agreement, which will span from 2025-26 through 2030-31, encompasses coverage on FOX Sports, NBC Sports, and TNT Sports. The agreement will provide major national broadcast, cable and direct-to-consumer streaming coverage of BIG EAST men’s and women’s basketball games and Olympic sport championship contests. The agreement was unanimously approved by the Presidents of the BIG EAST’s 11 member institutions. The BIG EAST’s current agreement with FOX Sports is scheduled to expire after the 2024-25 academic year.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE F OR THE 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri., Nov. 8 9 p.m. George Mason vs. Marquette Sat., Nov. 16 1 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Georgetown** Tues., Nov. 19 7 p.m. Penn vs. Villanova Sat., Nov. 30 5 p.m. Harvard vs. St. John’s Sat., Nov. 30 7 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn Tues., Dec. 17 6:30 p.m. DePaul vs. St. John’s Tues., Dec. 17 7:30 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Villanova Sat., Dec. 21 12 p.m. UConn vs. Butler Tues., Dec. 31 2 p.m. St. John’s vs. Creighton Tues., Dec. 31 4 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Xavier Sun., Jan. 5 2 p.m. Providence vs. UConn** Wed., Jan. 8 6:30 p.m. DePaul vs. Seton Hall Wed., Jan. 8 8:30 p.m. Butler vs. Providence Tues., Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. Georgetown vs. St. John’s Tues., Jan. 21 8 p.m. Marquette vs. Seton Hall Tues., Jan. 28 7 p.m. Providence vs. Seton Hall Wed., Jan. 29 8 p.m. DePaul vs. UConn Sat., Feb. 8 3 p.m. Providence vs. Butler Tues., Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. DePaul vs. Marquette Wed., Feb. 12 8 p.m. Xavier vs. Providence Tues., Feb. 18 8 p.m. Butler vs. Xavier Sun., Feb. 23 4 p.m. Georgetown vs. Creighton Wed., Feb. 26 9 p.m. DePaul vs. Creighton Sat., March 1 8 p.m. Marquette vs. Georgetown Tues., March 4 8 p.m. Villanova vs. Georgetown Wed., March 12 4 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – First Round Wed., March 12 6:30 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – First Round Wed., March 12 9 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – First Round Thurs., March 13 12 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals Thurs., March 13 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals **on NBC and Peacock

