PGA TOUR’S ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL

PGA TOUR ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan – Live Coverage Airs Wednesday-Saturday Nights Beginning at 11 p.m. ET

LPGA Tour Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Thursday-Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Champions Simmons Bank Championship – Friday-Sunday Beginning at 3 p.m. ET

DP World Tour Genesis Championship – Begins Thursday at 9 a.m. ET

College Golf – Jackson T. Stephens Cup Final Round – Today at 4 p.m. ET

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 23, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents live coverage of the PGA TOUR’s ZOZO Championship from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, beginning tonight at 11 p.m. ET, headlining more than 50 hours of championship coverage this week.

PGA TOUR: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall continues this week with the ZOZO Championship in Japan, the first of three consecutive events to be held outside of the United States. Hideki Matsuyama, who won this event in 2021, headlines a strong field which includes Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Max Homa. Coverage airs live overnight Wednesday-Saturday on GOLF Channel beginning at 11 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Graham DeLaet

: On-Course: Tom Abbott / Craig Perks

Notable Players This Week

· Hideki Matsuyama

· Xander Schauffele

· Collin Morikawa

· Justin Thomas

· Rickie Fowler

· Max Homa

LPGA TOUR: MAYBANK CHAMPIONSHIP

The LPGA TOUR continues their four-event run played in Asia with the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Malaysia. Last year, Celine Boutier won the inaugural Maybank Championship, defeating Jeeno Thitikul in a nine-hole playoff. Coverage on GOLF Channel airs Thursday-Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage streaming overnight on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app Wednesday-Saturday beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Celine Boutier

· Jeeno Thitikul

· Lilia Vu

· Brooke Henderson

· Hannah Green

· Jin Young Ko

· Ruoning Yin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: SIMMONS BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs continue this week with the Simmons Bank Championship at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Ark., as the top 54 players on the playoff points list compete to qualify for 36 spots in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, November 7-10. Tim O’Neal won last week’s event by two strokes to earn his first title on the PGA TOUR Champions. Coverage airs Friday-Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Ernie Els

· Steven Alker

· Stewart Cink

· Padraig Harrington

· Rocco Mediate

· Darren Clarke

DP WORLD TOUR: GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2024 DP World Tour regular season concludes this week with the Genesis Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Course Korea in Incheon, South Korea, this week. After this week’s event, the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai standings qualify for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, November 7-10. Live coverage streams overnight on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, with delayed coverage airing Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel.

Notable Players This Week

· Tom Kim

· Byeong Hun An

· Nicolai Hojgaard

· Pablo Larrazabal

· Edoardo Molinari

· Sang-hyun Park





Day NBCSports.com/App GOLF Channel Wednesday 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. Thursday 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday 11:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday 10:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF: JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

The final round of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup airs today at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The event features six women’s teams (Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, and Wake Forest) and six men’s teams (Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, and SMU) competing in both individual stroke play and team match play formats. In addition, individual players representing HBCU’s and U.S. Service Academies are competing in the stroke-play portion of the event. Steve Burkowski handles play-by-play commentary alongside Jim Gallagher Jr., Emilia Migliaccio and Tripp Isenhour.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Thursday-Sunday this week. Anna Jackson and Matt Adams will anchor coverage with analysis and reports from Rex Hoggard and Tripp Isenhour.





Day Golf Central Wednesday 7-8 p.m. Thursday 6-6:30 p.m. Friday 2:30-3/6-6:30 p.m. Saturday 2:30-3/6-6:30 p.m. Sunday 2:30-3/6-6:30 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

