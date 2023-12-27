 Skip navigation
RICKY CARMICHAEL, LEIGH DIFFEY, JAMES STEWART, JASON WEIGANDT, JASON THOMAS, WILL CHRISTIEN, AND SAM FLOOD TO PREVIEW NBC SPORTS’ SUPERCROSS COVERAGE VIA ZOOM CONFERENCE CALL ON TUESDAY, JAN. 2 at 1 P.M. ET

Published December 27, 2023 11:00 AM

Edgar Lopez and TJ Rios Join to Discuss First-Time Offering of a Spanish Language Broadcast

Zoom Link to Attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81637161027?pwd=UnhaTjNuaTFwL0dxZE40c2FyRG1ZZz09

Meeting ID: 816 3716 1027 / Passcode: 923272

ELLENTON, Fla.,December 27, 2023 – NBC Sports’ Supercross announce team of analyst Ricky Carmichael, play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey, analyst James Stewart, play-by-play announcer Jason Weigandt, reporters Jason Thomas and Will Christien, plus Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, NBC Sports Production, will preview the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on a Zoom video conference call for media on Tuesday, January 2, at 1 p.m. ET.




    • WHAT: NBC Sports’ Supercross Media Zoom Conference Call

    • WHO: Ricky Carmichael, Leigh Diffey, James Stewart, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Will Christien, Edgar Lopez, TJ Rios, and Sam Flood

    • WHEN: Tuesday, January 2, at 1 p.m. ET

    • NUMBER: 816 3716 1027

    • PASSCODE: 923272

NBC Sports’ Supercross coverage begins Saturday, January 6, at Angel Stadium with Race Day Live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by race coverage of the Anaheim Opener starting at 8:00 p.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network.

--NBC SPORTS--