RYAN MURPHY LEADS TEAM USA SWIMMING AND U.S MEN’S GYMNASTICS TEAM COMPETE FOR MEDALS TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Simone Biles and Team USA Aim to Get Back Atop the Olympic Podium in the Team Final Tomorrow, July 30, Live at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel Look to Continue Olympic Dominance in the Pool this Wednesday, July 31, Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 29, 2024 – Team USA aims to continue its lead atop the medal standings, as Ryan Murphy leads Team USA swimming, and the U.S. men’s gymnastics team headline “Primetime in Paris” tonight on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Murphy, who won the gold medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke in Rio and bronze in Tokyo, and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who won gold in Saturday’s women’s 400m freestyle, lead a star-studded night of swimming.

Also in primetime tonight, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team – Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Frederick Richard, Paul Juda, and Stephen Nedoroscik – aim to get on the podium for the first time since 2008 as it competes in the team final.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Five swimming events will be decided tonight, with medals in the women’s 400m Intermediate Medley, men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 100m breaststroke, and women’s 200m freestyle all being awarded.

Additionally, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team looks to earn its first medal in the team event in over 15 years in the men’s team final.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Simone Biles and Team USA look to get back atop the podium as they compete in the women’s gymnastics final live at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. women have won the gold medal in the team competition in two of the last three Olympics.

In the pool, two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke looks to defend his 800m freestyle gold medal while three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith competes in the women’s 100m backstroke beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, U.S. men’s soccer faces Guinea live at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock after a dominant 4-1 win against New Zealand last Saturday, defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball takes on Germany live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. men’s water polo plays Romania live at 10:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, and more.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline star-studded swimming events beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with both looking to defend their respective gold medals in the women’s 1500m freestyle and men’s 100m freestyle. Ledecky not only holds the world record in the 1500m freestyle, but also the 19 fastest times ever recorded in the event. Both athletes are coming off medal-winning performances on Saturday.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Team USA men’s basketball, coming off a dominant 110-84 win over Serbia in their Paris debut, take on South Sudan live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, as they look to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

In women’s beach volleyball, the U.S. duo of Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng take on France’s Aline Chamereau and Clemence Vieira live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while the men’s gymnastics all-around final begins live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and My New Favorite Olympian:

The Podium: U.S. divers Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon have woken up Team USA’s medal count by having a perfectly in-sync day from breakfast to diving to podium.

In The Village: NBC Sports swimming correspondent/analyst Elizabeth Beisel speaks with Team USA cyclist Chloe Dygert after winning the bronze medal in the women’s time trial.

My New Favorite Olympian: Get to know Olympic boxer Jennifer Lozano, nicknamed “the Troublemaker,” who started boxing after experiencing bullying, racism and cartel violence splitting her time between Mexico and the border town of Laredo, Texas.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the next installment set for Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET during the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

MONDAY, JULY 29 (DAY 3)

NBC

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 3 Report

USA NETWORK

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Norway

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – France vs. Germany

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Tennis (Singles) – Serbia (Novak Djokovic) vs. Spain (Rafael Nadal)*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing Finals*

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China*

12:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan*

E!

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Rugby – New Zealand vs. China (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Sabre and Men’s Foil Finals

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 3 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 3 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Water Polo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Judo, Boxing, Fencing, and More

TUESDAY, JULY 30 (DAY 4)

NBC

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Morocco (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

12:15 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

4:35 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals

Surfing – Day 4 Finals (LIVE)

12:05 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Women’s Table Tennis (Singles) – United States vs. Puerto Rico

5 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Australia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Rugby – Women’s Semifinals (LIVE)

10:35 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Romania (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Lithuania

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. Guinea (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Germany*

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Bronze Medal Match and Final*

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Morocco*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

9 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

9:45 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Trap Final

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Handball – France vs. Brazil

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. Guinea*

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. France (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Greece (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. Bulgaria

7:25 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

9:10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Semifinal

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage Qualifying

1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Bronze Medal Match and Final (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Qualifying

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Bronze Medal Competition and Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 3 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 4 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

Surfing – Day 4 Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Soccer, Water Polo, Field Hockey, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Table Tennis, Boxing, Archery, Judo, and More

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 (DAY 5)

NBC

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Team Final

11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s All-Around Final (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Swimming – Pregame

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

4:35 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Poland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. Serbia

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s All-Around Final

Diving – Women’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:10 a.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

4:15 a.m.-5 a.m.

Badminton – Qualifying Round

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7:10 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

7:10 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Final (LIVE)

8:05 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:40 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s BMX Freestyle Final (LIVE)

9:50 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Semifinal (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Final

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. South Sudan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Switzerland

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Egypt

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

8 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Brazil

9:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Italy

10:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Trap Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Australia*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. South Sudan*

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Switzerland vs. Germany (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchro Platform Final (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:55 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Equestrian – Dressage Qualifying

11:15 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Serbia vs. Puerto Rico (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Bronze Medal Competition and Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 4 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 5 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Soccer, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handball, Archery, Badminton, Fencing, and More

