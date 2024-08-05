SIMONE BILES, JORDAN CHILES, AND SUNI LEE’S FINAL DAY OF GYMNASTICS AND RECORD-BREAKING TRACK & FIELD ACTION HEADLINE “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Biles, Chiles, and Lee Finish ‘Redemption Tour’ Paris Olympic Campaigns; “World’s Fastest Man” Noah Lyles Competes in First Round of 200m while Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis Makes History in Pole Vault

Tomorrow, August 6 – Team USA Women’s Soccer vs. Germany in Semifinal Live at Noon ET and Team USA Men’s Basketball vs. Brazil in Quarterfinals Live at 3:30 p.m. ET -- Both on USA Network and Peacock

Tomorrow’s Track & Field Action Headlined by Gabby Thomas in 200m Final, Beginning Live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 5, 2024 – Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee compete in the final day of gymnastics while Team USA looks for more medals in track & field on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Biles, Chiles, and Lee cap a resurgent Paris Olympic campaign, with Biles and Chiles competing in floor exercise and Biles and Lee in balance beam. Track & field action is headlined by Noah Lyles, coming off yesterday’s gold medal-winning performance in the men’s 100m, running in the first round of his signature event, the 200m, along with Tokyo Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman aiming to defend her Olympic title.

Additionally, the finals of the women’s 800m, featuring two-time NCAA champion Juliette Whittaker, the women’s 5,000m, featuring the U.S. trio of Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer, and Whittni Morgan, and the men’s pole vault, headlined by defending Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, highlight tonight’s action.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com.

TONIGHT, MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the women’s 800m, women’s 5,000m, women’s discus, and men’s pole vault in track & field, and women’s balance beam, floor exercise, and men’s high bar to finish the Olympic gymnastics schedule.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Track & field action leads Tuesday’s Olympic schedule starting live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas looking to earn her first gold medal in the women’s 200m and a showdown between reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, reigning world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain, and 2024 U.S. champion Cole Hocker in the men’s 1500m. The women’s 3000m steeplechase, men’s long jump, and women’s hammer throw finals will also be contested.

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to advance to the gold medal game with a victory against Germany in the semifinal live at noon ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by the men’s basketball quarterfinals, as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Team USA face Brazil live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, Team USA women’s basketball takes on Nigeria in the quarterfinals live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, in pursuit of its 59th consecutive Olympic win and eighth consecutive gold medal.

On the track starting live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, 2024 U.S. 400m champion Quincy Hall and 2022 world champion Michael Norman are expected to compete in the men’s 400m and aim to win the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 2008, while Tokyo Olympic pole vault gold medalist Katie Moon looks to defend her title. Additional finals include the men’s steeplechase and men’s discus.

Also on the track, three-time 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway competes in the semifinals of his signature event, while Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin runs in the 400m hurdles semifinals.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Host Zora Stephenson chars with Team USA fencers Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jackie Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub, who led the American team to its first gold medal in fencing’s long and ornate Olympic history.

In The Village: Kassidy Cook won the first Olympic medal of these Games for Team USA with her synchronized 3m springboard partner, Sarah Bacon. Since then, she’s been living her best medalist life in the City of Love and tells In the Village all about her adventures over coffee and croissants.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, is hosting a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5 (DAY 10)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam, Men’s High Bar, and Women’s Floor Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Finals

Surfing – Finals

USA NETWORK

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinal – Argentina vs. Germany

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Final

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Singles Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – United States vs. Italy

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Surfing – Finals (LIVE)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6 (DAY 11)

NBC

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Poland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Surfing – Finals

1:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s Steeplechase Final

Women’s 200m Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Quarterfinal – United States vs. Hungary

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Women’s Platform Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Sport Climbing – Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – Brazil vs. Japan

3 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – Qatar vs. Chile

4:05 a.m.-6:55 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Qualifying (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

8:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – Serbia vs. Australia (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Quarterfinal – China vs. Turkey

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Semifinal – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – Brazil vs. Sweden

3:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Boxing – Final and Semifinals

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – Australia vs. Switzerland

11 p.m.-12:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil*

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – Germany vs. Greece (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder Semifinal

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Women’s Table Tennis Round of 16 – United States vs. Germany

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – France vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Qualifying*

2:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Quarterfinal – United States vs. Hungary (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Semifinal – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Free Routine

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 10 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handball, Skateboarding, Field Hockey, Artistic Swimming, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equestrian, Canoeing, Cycling, Table Tennis, and More

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 (DAY 12)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final

9:20 a.m.-10 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Men’s Discus Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Men’s Steeplechase Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

8:15 p.m.-9 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Springboard Semifinal

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-7:05 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:05 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Handball Quarterfinal – Germany vs. France

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

1 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

2:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Men’s Handball Quarterfinal – Denmark vs. Sweden

3:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Semifinal*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Semifinal

9:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal

10:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Boxing – Semifinals and Finals

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s First Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

6 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Lead Semifinal

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Table Tennis – Team Quarterfinal

8 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9:10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals (LIVE)

1:40 p.m.-3 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 11 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Handball, Volleyball, Field Hockey, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Taekwondo, Boxing, Weightlifting, Canoeing, and More

*Replay

