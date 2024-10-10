“THESE ARE THE TYPES OF GAMES EVERY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAN DREAMS OF” – NO. 2 OHIO STATE AT NO. 3 OREGON ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SAT., AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“I’ve had this game circled on the schedule from the beginning of the season…Both Ohio State and Oregon are playing their best football right now, and the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium will be off the charts electric!” – Big Ten Saturday Night Analyst Todd Blackledge

“These are the types of games every college football fan dreams of being at and every broadcaster hopes to do.” - Big Ten Saturday Night Play-by-Play Voice Noah Eagle

“This Saturday night in Oregon has all the feels of big time football. Autzen Stadium will be rocking.” - Big Ten Saturday Night Sideline Reporter Kathryn Tappen

“Ohio State at Oregon has the opportunity to be the game of the year in college football…there will be skill littered all over the field.” – Big Ten College Countdown Analyst Joshua Perry

5-0 Buckeyes and 5-0 Ducks on Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 10, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter), and Big Ten College Countdown analyst and former Ohio State player Joshua Perry preview this weekend’s massive top-three showdown as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes visit the No. 3 Oregon Ducks from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., in primetime this Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage of Saturday’s game – which marks the first top-three regular-season matchup on NBC since the “Game of the Century” between No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Notre Dame in 1993 – begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Click here for information on this weekend’s college football schedule on NBC and Peacock.

Todd Blackledge: “I’ve had this game circled on the schedule from the beginning of the season, and now two top three teams will square off in Eugene on Saturday night! Both Ohio State and Oregon are playing their best football right now, and the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium will be off the charts electric!

“This new Big Ten matchup should be fantastic, and will greatly impact not only the conference race, but the College Football Playoff pecking order as well. Bucks and Ducks on Big Ten Saturday Night, let’s go!!”

Noah Eagle: “These are the types of games every college football fan dreams of being at and every broadcaster hopes to do. The atmosphere will be the perfect backdrop to what should be an absolute battle for B1G supremacy. I can’t wait for Saturday night!”

Kathryn Tappen: “There are very few moments in our careers when we get the opportunity to broadcast a game like this upcoming Saturday night. I recall during the pandemic in 2020, then-No. 1 and undefeated Clemson traveled to No. 4 undefeated Notre Dame. I was on the sidelines and while only ND students and faculty were allowed in the stands at the time, it sure felt like the entire world was watching. Notre Dame won in double overtime and everyone stormed the field. It was chaos in the best possible way.

“This Saturday night in Oregon has all the feels of big time football. Autzen Stadium will be rocking, and I cannot wait to see two of the best teams in college football go head to head in an epic showdown of two vs. three!”

Joshua Perry: “Ohio State at Oregon has the opportunity to be the game of the year in college football. We’re going to watch two teams that have aspirations to win a title battle in primetime. There will be skill littered all over the field, but I’ve got my eyes on the lines of scrimmage as the deciding factor in this one. Ohio State and Oregon fans have collectively had this game circled on their schedule, and now we’re all waiting for Saturday night!”

Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Oregon NBC, Peacock

