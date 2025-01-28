WORLD ALLROUND SPEED SKATING CHAMPION JORDAN STOLZ, U.S. GRAND PRIX SLOPESTYLE FINALS, AND EUROPEAN FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS HEADLINE WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK

Rising U.S. Star and Wisconsin Native Jordan Stolz, Who Has Won 15 Consecutive Races, Expected to Compete in ISU World Cup Speed Skating Event in Milwaukee, Beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

2022 Olympic Slopestyle Gold Medalist Alex Hall Highlights Toyota U.S. Grand Prix from Aspen, Colo. – Coverage Begins This Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

Live Coverage of FIS Austria Alpine Skiing and Nordic Combined from Schladming and Seefeld Exclusively on Peacock This Week

Live Coverage of European Figure Skating Championships Across NBC, Peacock, and E! Begins on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 28, 2025 – U.S. speed skating prodigy and 2024 World Allround champion Jordan Stolz, who won the 500m at last week’s World Cup event in Calgary, is expected to race in front of his home crowd at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event from Milwaukee beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Also, reigning Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall headlines a competitive field at the 2025 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix beginning this Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

In addition, the European Figure Skating Championships, alpine skiing, Nordic Combined, and more highlight NBC Sports’ live coverage of winter sports this week across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and E!

ISU WORLD CUP SPEED SKATING

Jordan Stolz, racing in front of his home crowd, headlines live coverage of all three days of the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating from Milwaukee, Wisc. Beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. ET, all competition will be presented exclusively on Peacock.

Stolz, who is expected to compete this weekend, extended his speed skating World Cup win streak to 15 after winning the 500m at last weekend’s World Cup event in Calgary. Stolz became the first man to win three individual titles at a single world championships with wins in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m in both 2023 and 2024.

Coverage on CNBC on Sunday, Feb. 2, will be called by NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding alongside three-time Olympic speed skating medalist Joey Cheek, who won 500m gold at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

TOYOTA U.S. GRAND PRIX – SLOPESTYLE

Later this week, CNBC and Peacock will present coverage of the freeski slopestyle finals at the 2025 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix from Aspen Snowmass in Colo., this Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s action is a World Cup event as well as a 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic qualifier.

A number of elite U.S. athletes are expected to compete, including reigning Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, silver medalist Nick Goepper, and Olympians Colby Stevenson and Maggie Voisin.

Todd Harris (play-by-play), 2013 slopestyle world champion Tom Wallisch (analyst), and Tina Dixon (reporter) will call the action on Saturday.

EUROPEAN FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2025 European Figure Skating Championships this week from Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, Estonia, across Peacock, NBC, and E!. Live coverage begins tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET with the pairs’ short live on Peacock. E! will present live coverage on Wednesday-Saturday, while NBC will present a highlights show on Sunday, February 9 at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage of every skater in every discipline will stream live on Peacock throughout the championship event.

Two-time defending champion and 2022 Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa (France) will look to retain his title in men’s singles, while 2023 European champion and 2022 Olympian Anastasiia Gubanova (Georgia) aims to be back on top of the podium after earning silver at last year’s championships. In 2023, Siao Him Fa became the sixth man under the current ISU Judging System to join the 100–200–300 club: a 100-point short program, 200-point free skate, and 300-point total score.

The ice dance team of Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who have represented Italy at three consecutive Olympics, are expected to compete for their third consecutive European title.

On the NBC and E! shows, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir will call the action.

FIS AUSTRIA

Live coverage of FIS Austria action is presented exclusively on Peacock this week, kicking off today with the first two runs of the men’s giant slalom run Schladming at 11:45 a.m. ET and 2:45 p.m. ET, respectively. Schladming, one of the country’s notable skiing destinations, hosted the 1982 and 2013 World Alpine Ski Championships.

Later in the week, Seefeld hosts Nordic Combined coverage beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Known as one of the Nordic centers in Austria, Seefeld hosted the Nordic events at both the 1964 and 1976 Winter Olympics, as well as at the 1933, 1985, and 2019 World Nordic Skiing Championships.

The debut episode of Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, NBC Sports’ monthly program that immerses viewers in the world of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for the next Winter Games, is currently available to stream on Peacock. The premiere installment features the comeback of three-time Olympic medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, two-time Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s recovery from injury, and an interview with three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White. For more information, click here.

For the full week’s schedule of NBC Sports’ winter sports coverage, see the charts below.

NBC Sports’ Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, and Speed Skating Coverage Schedule, Jan. 28-Feb. 2

Date

Event

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Tues., Jan. 28

Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 (Schladming, AT)

Peacock

11:45 a.m.



Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2 (Schladming, AT)

Peacock

2:45 p.m.

Weds., Jan. 29

Men’s Slalom – Run 1 (Schladming, AT)

Peacock

11:45 a.m.



Men’s Slalom – Run 2 (Schladming, AT)

Peacock

2:45 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31

Women’s Mass Start – Run 1 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

6 a.m.



Men’s Mass Start – Run 1 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

6:45 a.m.



Women’s Mass Start – Run 2 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

8:15 a.m.



Men’s Mass Start – Run 2 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

9 a.m.

Sat., Feb. 1

Women’s Normal Hill – Run 1 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

4 a.m.



Men’s Normal Hill – Run 1 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

4:45 a.m.



Women’s Normal Hill – Run 2 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

8:10 a.m.



Men’s Normal Hill – Run 2 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

8:50 a.m.



World Cup Speed Skating – Day 1 (Milwaukee)

Peacock

6 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 2

Women’s 7.5km – Run 1 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

3:45 a.m.



Men’s 12.5km – Run 1 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

4:30 a.m.



Women’s 7.5km – Run 2 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

8:25 a.m.



Men’s 12.5km – Run 2 (Seefeld, AT)

Peacock

9:10 a.m.



Freeski Slopestyle Finals (Aspen)

CNBC, Peacock

2:30 p.m.*



World Cup Speed Skating – Day 2 (Milwaukee)

Peacock

2:30 p.m.



World Cup Speed Skating – Day 2 (Milwaukee)

CNBC

2 p.m.*



World Cup Speed Skating – Day 3 (Milwaukee)

Peacock

2:30 p.m.



*Delayed coverage

2025 European Figure Skating Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Wed., Jan. 29

Pairs’ Short

Peacock

6 a.m.

Women’s Short

Peacock

10 a.m.



Women’s Short

E!, Peacock

1 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30

Men’s Short

Peacock

6:10 a.m.

Pairs’ Free

Peacock

12 p.m.



Pairs’ Free

E!, Peacock

1 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31

Rhythm Dance

Peacock

5:30 a.m.

Women’s Free

Peacock

11 a.m.



Women’s Free

E!, Peacock

1 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1

Free Dance

Peacock

6 a.m.



Free Dance

E!, Peacock

7:30 a.m.

Men’s Free

Peacock

11 a.m.



Men’s Free

E!, Peacock

1 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 2

Exhibition Gala

Peacock

9 a.m.

Sun., Feb. 9

Highlights*

NBC

4 p.m.



*Encore presentation

