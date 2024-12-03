 Skip navigation
WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 2024 GRAND PRIX FIGURE SKATING FINAL THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK

Published December 3, 2024 03:47 PM

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Terry Gannon to Call Saturday (9 a.m. ET on E!) and Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC) Presentations

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 3, 2024 – World figure skating champion Ilia Malinin headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Grand Prix Final this weekend, starting Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1:55 p.m. ET live on Peacock from Patinoire Polesud in Grenoble, France.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

This fall, Americans qualified for the Final in all four disciplines for the third time since the Final debuted in the 1995-1996 season. Malinin, who won Skate America and Skate Canada on the Grand Prix Series this year, takes a year-long undefeated streak into the Final, where his primary challenger in the men’s event is expected to be Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

2024 U.S. champion Amber Glenn headlines the women’s event. Glenn won both of her Grand Prix events in France and China becoming the first U.S. woman to win two Grand Prix titles in the same season since 2012. The rest of the women’s field is made up of Japanese skaters, including the top qualifier, three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto.

In ice dance, two-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates aim for a repeat title. The entire top four from last year returns, including Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada and Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain. Reigning pairs’ national champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea qualified for the Grand Prix Final for the first time but will face tough competition from 2023 world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan as well as from 2024 world bronze medalists Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany.

Calling this weekend’s coverage on NBC and E! will be Terry Gannon (play-by-play), 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski (analyst) and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir (analyst).

2024 Grand Prix Final LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Thurs., Dec. 5

Pairs’ Short Program

1:55 p.m.

Peacock

Women’s Short Program

3:05 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Dec. 6

Rhythm Dance

12:30 p.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Free Skate

1:45 p.m.

Peacock

Men’s Short Program

3:05 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 7

Women’s Free Skate

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Highlights*

9 a.m.

E!

Free Dance

1:40 p.m.

Peacock

Men’s Free Skate

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 8

Exhibition Gala

8 a.m.

Peacock

Highlights*

4:30 p.m.

NBC

*Taped Coverage

--NBC SPORTS--