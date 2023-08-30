Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

There are sour tastes in the mouths of both Brighton and Newcastle sa the would-be top four sides prepare to meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium ).

Brighton was flummoxed and beaten 3-1 by West Ham at the Amex in Week 3, failing to keep its perfect season alive and quadrupling its conceded goals total for the season.

Newcastle scored early against Liverpool and got Virgil van Dijk sent off. The Magpies, however, not only failed to hold the lead but lost to the 10-man Reds to dip down to 13th on the Premier League table.

Both sides will be playing in Europe this season and should be eager to have solid Premier League table footing before the competitions really step up to the next level.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 2)

TV channel: NBC