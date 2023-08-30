Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Two Premier League clubs with high hopes look to come back from Week 3 low points
There are sour tastes in the mouths of both Brighton and Newcastle sa the would-be top four sides prepare to meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium).
Brighton was flummoxed and beaten 3-1 by West Ham at the Amex in Week 3, failing to keep its perfect season alive and quadrupling its conceded goals total for the season.
Newcastle scored early against Liverpool and got Virgil van Dijk sent off. The Magpies, however, not only failed to hold the lead but lost to the 10-man Reds to dip down to 13th on the Premier League table.
Both sides will be playing in Europe this season and should be eager to have solid Premier League table footing before the competitions really step up to the next level.
How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 2)
TV channel: NBC
The Magpies injury list has grown to include Sven Botman, a fixture of the team’s strong back line.
Emil Krafth and Joe Willock remain out, while Javi Manguillo, Joelinton, and new signing Lewis Hall all await readiness checks.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has exclusively used Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes off the bench to start the season and the duo boast the team’s best combined xG+xA/90 numbers. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are next, while Miguel Almiron has the most minutes of the bunch but is yet to score nor assist. Let’s see if the famously loyal Howe makes a move.
Brighton is still waiting on the return of Jakub Moder but a fresh injury to Julio Enciso really stings as the teenage Paraguayan looked so bright early this season.
The Seagulls have three players with three goal contributions through three games: fullback Pervis Estupinan, winger Kaoru Mitoma, and playmaker Solly March.
That last name, oddly enough, has yet to register an assist after piling up seven to go with his seven goals last season. March has become one of the most overlooked stars in the Premier League.