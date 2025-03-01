Crystal Palace’s Mateta “doing well” after horror tackle by Millwall GK sends him to hospital

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta said he is “doing well” after a horrific challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts ended both their involvement in the two sides’ FA Cup fifth round tie on Saturday.

Mateta was left bloodied by a boot to the side of his head and Roberts was sent off in the 7th minute at Selhurst Park. The incident occurred when Roberts came rushing out of his penalty area and tried to clear a bouncing ball with his foot. Crystal Palace went on to win 3-1.

The 27-year-old French striker was stretchered off the field in a neck brace. Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed after the game that his side’s leading goalscorer (12 in the Premier League) was conscious when taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“He’s conscious and he’s in hospital, but his ear obviously looks terrible. [It’s a] very serious injury, so of course we hope all the best for him and let’s see.”

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta said he is "doing well" in a short statement on social media, after being to taken to hospital for the injury he suffered following a challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts. pic.twitter.com/dYOUbZZ5ev — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) March 1, 2025

Palace chairman Steve Parish didn’t hold back and went so far as to say it was one of, if not the, worst challenged he’s ever seen in football.

“In all the time I’ve been watching football I don’t think I’ve ever seen a worse challenge. If you’re kicking someone in the head then you don’t know what damage may have been done.”