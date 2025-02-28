 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester City vs Plymouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 28, 2025 01:31 PM

Manchester City’s best hope for a trophy rests in the FA Cup, where the Citizens will host Plymouth Argyle in a fifth-round match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City is trying to win an eighth FA Cup and avoid a first season with a tournament win in nearly a decade, having been bounced from the Champions League and League Cup while also being well off the Premier League title pace (City did win the Community Shield in August).

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, are in the fifth round of the FA Cup despite sitting three points off safety in the Championship. They knocked off Liverpool in the fourth round, stunning the tournament and reaching their latest stage since a 2006-07 quarterfinal run.

The Pilgrims have twice reached the semifinal stage of the FA Cup are yet to reach a final in their history. Beating City and Liverpool in the same year would be a historic run for the club.

How to watch Manchester City vs Plymouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Saturday
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (muscular), Manuel Akanji (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Oscar Bobb (fitness)

Plymouth Argyle team news, focus

OUT: Ryan Hardie (back), Muhamed Tijani (hamstring)

Manchester City vs Plymouth prediction

It would be pretty brave to predict a Plymouth win at the Etihad Stadium. We’re not feeling so brave. Man City 3-0 Plymouth Argyle.