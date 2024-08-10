Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for FA Community Shield

Don’t look now, but the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season is just six days away, which means Saturday is the officially unofficial curtain-raiser: the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

Man City are in the Community Shield for the fourth straight year, after becoming the first side to win the Premier League title four years in a row, though Pep Guardiola’s side has been beaten each of their last three appearances and haven’t won the Shield since 2019 — clearly a reliable indicator of success for the upcoming season.

Man United qualified for this year’s Community Shield by beating Man City in the FA Cup final back in May, leaving their noisy neighbors with just one trophy to celebrate 12 months after winning the PL, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League treble.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley in London.