 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Francisco Lindor
Mets vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10
Cody Bellinger
Cubs vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10
jose altuve getty
Astros vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10

Top Clips

nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Francisco Lindor
Mets vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10
Cody Bellinger
Cubs vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10
jose altuve getty
Astros vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10

Top Clips

nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for FA Community Shield

The new season begins the same way the last one ended: with Man City and Man United facing off at Wembley.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Premier League's 'Big Six's' transfer needs
June 27, 2024 12:19 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Don’t look now, but the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season is just six days away, which means Saturday is the officially unofficial curtain-raiser: the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

[ HOW TO WATCH: Manchester City vs Manchester United in the Community Shield ]

Man City are in the Community Shield for the fourth straight year, after becoming the first side to win the Premier League title four years in a row, though Pep Guardiola’s side has been beaten each of their last three appearances and haven’t won the Shield since 2019 — clearly a reliable indicator of success for the upcoming season.

Man United qualified for this year’s Community Shield by beating Man City in the FA Cup final back in May, leaving their noisy neighbors with just one trophy to celebrate 12 months after winning the PL, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League treble.

[ MORE: Man City vs Man United live stats - FotMob.com ]

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley in London.

Updates
Recent meetings and results - Manchester City vs Man United
By
Andy Edwards
  

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

  • Man City wins: 7 wins, including 2023 FA Cup final
  • Man United wins: 3, including 2024 FA Cup final
  • Draws: 0

Premier League meetings this season

  • December 14, at Etihad Stadium
  • April 5, at Old Trafford
Manchester United starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Onana - Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Martinez - Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount - Amad, Rashford, Fernandes
Manchester City starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Ederson - Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol - Kovacic, O’Reilly, McAtee - Bobb, Doku - Haaland