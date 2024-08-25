Liverpool vs Brentford live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis

Liverpool and Brentford both seek 2-0 starts to the 2024-25 Premier League season in a super Sunday match at Anfield (Watch live at 11am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

Both teams take a step up in opponent from Week 1, when Liverpool managed a 2-0 victory at newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Brentford topped Crystal Palace 2-1.

Can Brentford continue to find goals without new signing Igor Thiago and seemingly-probable exit Ivan Toney?

Will Liverpool find success with a more deliberate, possession-based style than legendary boss Jurgen Klopp?

Follow along live here for updates, video highlights, stats, and more as Liverpool host Brentford to sign off on Week 2 of the Premier League season.