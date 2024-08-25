 Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Brentford live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis

Liverpool vs Brentford live updates, analysis, highlights and the latest news as Arne Slot and Thomas Frank match wits at Anfield

Liverpool and Brentford both seek 2-0 starts to the 2024-25 Premier League season in a super Sunday match at Anfield (Watch live at 11am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium).

Both teams take a step up in opponent from Week 1, when Liverpool managed a 2-0 victory at newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Brentford topped Crystal Palace 2-1.

Can Brentford continue to find goals without new signing Igor Thiago and seemingly-probable exit Ivan Toney?

Will Liverpool find success with a more deliberate, possession-based style than legendary boss Jurgen Klopp?

Follow along live here for updates, video highlights, stats, and more as Liverpool host Brentford to sign off on Week 2 of the Premier League season.

Updates
Liverpool vs Brentford odds and predictions
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Our Andy Edwards predicted a goal-happy 3-2 win for the Reds earlier this week — and that seems fair if not likely — but is another option an Anfield blowout? Thomas Frank’s Bees are always up for a fight but the Reds have shown very few weaknesses this year and might just put on a show at an Anfield ready to welcome their new boss Slot.

BetMGM has Liverpool at -400 to win with a draw at +575 and a Brentford win at +900. They have Liverpool as -135 to score more than three or more goals and the visitors at -500 to be held under two.

Liverpool to not lose (win or draw) is -2000.

How to stream Liverpool vs Brentford online: Link, start time, stadium info
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
Stadium: Anfield
TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium