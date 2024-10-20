 Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

A mouthwatering clash awaits at Anfield, as Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca aim to grab a statement win early in their new projects.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Chelsea set for 'fascinating' battle v. Liverpool
October 19, 2024 03:27 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool and Chelsea collide at Anfield on Sunday as two Premier League giants look to keep their positive starts to the new season going.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool know a win would keep them top of the Premier League table, while Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are aiming to make it seven games unbeaten and victory would give them four wins in their last five.

Below you will find live analysis, updates, videos, reaction and more on Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Chelsea score: 11:30am ET kick off

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, TV channel, stream link, start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Updates
Anfield awaits Liverpool vs Chelsea in a monster clash
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Hello and welcome to our live blog for Liverpool against Chelsea!

What a lovely way to spend a Sunday together, as two Premier League giants show off their new-look tactics in what should be an intriguing game at a blustery Anfield.

One thing is certain: we will know a lot more about both of these teams at the end of this game, as both Chelsea and Liverpool have had really positive starts to the season but the fixture list has been kind to them in the opening months.

Chelsea sit on 14 points from seven games as their only defeat was on the opening weekend to Manchester City, while Liverpool remain unbeaten and are on 18 points.

Preview and predictions for Liverpool vs Chelsea
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Ahead of this game the Pro Soccer Talk crew got together to preview this game and we shared our score predictions too.

With some key defensive absentees for Chelsea, there’s no doubting Liverpool are the favorites.

But this young Chelsea side have looked fearless in recent weeks and with their talented attackers they are more than capable of causing Liverpool’s solid defensive unit plenty of problems.

Here’s our preview and score picks...
Liverpool, Chelsea take big hopes into litmus test
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the keys to Liverpool and Chelsea's showdown at Anfield, as both teams have evolved into early title contenders under new managers.