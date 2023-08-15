Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest welcomes Sheffield United to the City Ground as both clubs look to jumpstart their Premier League seasons after Week losses (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Friday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Sheffield United struggled to put together any sort of attack in a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, while Forest sputtered at Arsenal before putting forth a late threat and losing 2-1 to the Gunners.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made his Forest debut in the loss to his former club and did well for himself. He’ll be hoping to be a bit less busy against Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades.

Sheffield United also has a USMNT player, Auston Trusty. He’ll be hoping to debut against a defense who conceded 2.40 xGA. Both Blades and Forest are in a select group of four Premier League clubs to produce less than one expected goal in Week 1. Not great!

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Friday (August 15)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

