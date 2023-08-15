Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Can the Blades cut down the Tricky Trees at the City Ground?
Nottingham Forest welcomes Sheffield United to the City Ground as both clubs look to jumpstart their Premier League seasons after Week losses (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Friday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Sheffield United struggled to put together any sort of attack in a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, while Forest sputtered at Arsenal before putting forth a late threat and losing 2-1 to the Gunners.
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made his Forest debut in the loss to his former club and did well for himself. He’ll be hoping to be a bit less busy against Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades.
Sheffield United also has a USMNT player, Auston Trusty. He’ll be hoping to debut against a defense who conceded 2.40 xGA. Both Blades and Forest are in a select group of four Premier League clubs to produce less than one expected goal in Week 1. Not great!
How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Friday (August 15)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
The Forest XI was fairly familiar outside of Matt Turner, and things got more interesting as the Arsenal game dragged into the final 20 minutes.
Taiwo Awoniyi came into the game and scored, while Morgan Gibbs-White and new signing Anthony Elanga were also on the field as Forest pushed for an equalizer.
The questions for the moment:
- Will Forest will roll with Turner and give up on pursuit of Dean Henderson?
- Is Brennan Johnson going to stay with the Tricky Trees or will West Ham land the 22-year-old?
Blades only got one shot from a forward, as 20-year-old William Osula managed the feat.
There were bright spots in the playmaking department as Oliver Norwood and Benie Traore flashed minor threats.
Yet fresh reports of the a loan for summer target Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea will be greeted with enthusiasm by Paul Heckingbottom, who could use a bit more electricity in his XI.
Sheffield United goalkeeper Wesley Foderingham made seven saves against Palace and the ex-Rangers man could be a key part of Blades’ hopes to stay afloat this season.