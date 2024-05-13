Watch Now
Manning could be 'very usable' in fantasy baseball
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlight Matt Manning's increased velocity and strikeout improvements as a "very usable" asset in fantasy baseball, with a path the starts on the Tigers.
Is Adell worth holding despite recent struggles?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss if Jo Adell, now over 50 percent rostered in Yahoo formats, is player worth holding onto despite a sinking batting average and struggles on the bases.
Skenes showed ‘signs’ of his dominance in debut
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Paul Skene's MLB debut and were "encouraged" by what they saw, but question just how many innings he may throw moving forward as a fantasy asset.
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
Tim Kurkjian joins Dan Patrick to discuss the greatness of Babe Ruth and why the Baseball Hall of Famer would have won more MVP awards if the honor officially existed before 1931.
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
Fantasy managers who gambled on Shota Imanaga in drafts should hold onto the impressive 30-year-old, who has dazzled through seven starts with a 1.08 ERA.
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
Following Steven Kwan's trip to the injured list, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate whether managers should hold onto the hot-hitting outfielder or consider other options.
Fantasy catcher options after Contreras’ injury
With Cardinals’ catcher Willson Contreras hitting the injured list, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlight Danny Jansen and Mitch Garver as potential fantasy replacements.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. and Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson.
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
With Nolan Jones injured for the Colorado Rockies, Jordan Beck is getting to audition to stay at the MLB level, which makes him a good candidate to stash on fantasy baseball rosters.
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
Spencer Torkelson's lack of power has been an oddity to begin the 2024 MLB season, but while still searching for his first HR, he can sustain mixed-league value hitting the ball as often as usual.
Caminero’s tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
Junior Caminero hasn't had his MLB shot quite yet in 2024, but his tools and Triple-A production give him promise to make an impact for the Tampa Bay Rays and in fantasy baseball at some point this season.
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
Kyle Manzardo's encouraging AAA performances showed promise, but the Cleveland Guardians' depth at first base will likely relegate him to a limited fantasy role in 2024.