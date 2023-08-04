USWNT vs Sweden: How to watch Women’s World Cup knockouts, stream

The no. 1-ranked USWNT has no choice but to bounce back from a downright disappointing group stage at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, when they take on no. 3 Sweden in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The two-time defending champions needed to beat first-time qualifiers Portugal in the final game of Group E play, while also protecting their two-goal advantage in the goal-difference column. Instead, the USWNT labored to a scoreless draw and only avoided a shocking elimination by a few inches, as Portugal smashed the front of the post in stoppage time.

The Yanks created a handful of quality scoring chances, but it was 1) their inability to finish them, and 2) consistently move the ball into the final third, which left USWNT fans frustrated and flummoxed. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s rigid 4-3-3 system offers defensive solidity (thanks to Naomi Girma’s superstar ascent and Julie Ertz’s recent return from injury, forming a strong center back partnership and the one area of the field where the USWNT is truly strong), but at what cost?

Full backs and wingers are the only players routinely progressing the ball, with the midfield a barren wasteland lacking any semblance of connectivity — especially in the absence of Rose Lavelle, who will once again be unavailable (suspension) on Sunday. It’s ugly, no doubt about it, but is it effective? Ask USWNT fans, they’ll tell you no way. Ask Andonovski, and he’ll probably tell you the team is enacting his game plan quite well.

The USWNT is not going to coast and waltz to an unprecedented third straight World Cup title, but can they scrape and claw their way there?

USWNT possible starting lineup

Naeher | Fox - Ertz - Girma - Dunn | Sullivan - DeMelo - Horan | Rodman - Morgan - Smith

How to watch USWNT vs Sweden live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 5 am ET, Sunday

How to watch in English: Fox

How to watch en Español: Telemundo/ Women’s World Cup on Peacock

USWNT schedule - 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage

W 3-0 Vietnam -- July 22, 9 pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

D 1-1 Netherlands -- July 27, 9 pm ET -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

D 0-0 vs Portugal -- Aug. 1, 3 am ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

vs Sweden — Aug. 6, 5 am ET — Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

