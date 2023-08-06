USMNT vs Sweden player ratings out of 10

The United States women’s national team played its best match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne.

The Rectangular Stadium saw starring performances from several USWNT stars, most notably Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma, and Andi Sullivan.

But how did each player get on, in particular surprise starter Emily Sonnett?

Vlatko Andonovski stood up while under pressure, as his Starting XI saw a change in formation and personnel and the USWNT controlled the match through 90 minutes. But he made just two subs before the 120th minute and one was very ineffective. Another sub in that final moment took and missed a penalty. Both are USWNT legends, it should be said.

The No. 1 star of the match, however, was Sweden and Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. She had six saves through 90 minutes including four in the second half. She finished with 11 stops as Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, and Co. could not score for the second time in four games.

Read on for player ratings from the USWNT vs Sweden in the Women’s World Cup Round of 16.

USWNT vs Sweden player ratings out of 10

Alyssa Naeher — 7.999999999999999 — Not an eight by the most symbolic of margins. The under-appreciated Naeher went 17-of-20 passing on a day she only had to make a single save to go with six recoveries. Beaten once in the tournament before penaties.

Crystal Dunn — 7 — Busy as usual. Showed the requisite pace and decisiveness, but probably not her brightest match of a good tournament.

Julie Ertz — 6.5 — Active and fierce but a bit clumsy at times. Gave away a dangerous free kick and was fortunate to not concede an even more dangerous effort. Saw yellow. Six blocks, five recoveries, and four clearances.

Naomi Girma — 8 — 109 touches, 10 recoveries, five clearances, and 17 passes into the final third. As the tournament progressed it felt like teams actively avoided her.

Emily Fox (off 120') — 8.5 — One of two players to collect more than 100 touches with a team-high 120 from right back. Part of an imperious back line that allowed one goal over 360 minutes.

Emily Sonnett (off 120') — 8 — Surprise starter piled up 15 recoveries and freed up Horan to freely deploy her best attributes.

Andi Sullivan — 8 — Some questioned her spot in the XI and Sullivan responded with her best performance of the tournament, lashing in her penalty for good measure.

Lindsey Horan — 8 — The captain was very good and had a hard shot that was perhaps the cruelest of Zecira Musovic’s 11 saves. Ninety-four touches including 15 passes into the final third. A warrior.

Trinity Rodman (off 66') — 8.5 — A top performance from the former No. 2 overall pick in the NWSL Draft. Three shots, 5-of-6 completed dribbles, two fouls drawn, and 7-of-10 duels won. Only thing missing was a goal. A shame she was ill.

Alex Morgan (off 99') — 6.5 — Can’t get a great mark if you don’t score (again), but Morgan was a workhorse. Three shots, two created chances, and 7-of-9 on aerial duels. A step slow on the day, resulting in no ground duels won and two fouls. Great entry pass to Sonnett could’ve been difference-making assist in regulation.

Sophia Smith — 7 — The missed penalty stings and you can’t give higher than a seven when a forward doesn’t score over 120 minutes, but Smith is the future of the attack (even more than a super Rodman). Four shots, eight recoveries, and four passes into the final third. Struggled with crosses.

Substitutes

Lynn Williams (on 66') — 7.5 — Three shots and four created chances. Well-saved late by Musovic (have that chorus on repeat).

Megan Rapinoe (on 99') — 5 — A living legend, she was a step slow in extra time with atypically poor service. Missed her penalty. A sad end to a tremendous World Cup career that propelled her to a Ballon d’Or but the past is the past.

Kelley O’Hara (on 120') — 5 — A program legend put her penalty off the post.

Kristie Mewis (on 120') — 7 — Clobbered an unstoppable penalty,

