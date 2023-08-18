West Ham vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Chelsea’s busy summer transfer window continues to make all the headlines, as the Blues prepare to travel from west to east London to take on West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday.

Just when it looked like new owner Todd Boehly was done spending, Chelsea only went and break the British transfer record again (for the second time in six months) to bring former Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge. Still, not enough midfielders. A day later, Romeo Lavia elected to also sign for Chelsea despite serious interest from Liverpool, who could offer the 19-year-old a more consistent role in the first team. Now, Mauricio Pochettino has even more expensive tools at his disposal as his Chelsea project takes off in earnest.

Speaking of transfers, West Ham were awakened from their signing slumber nearly a month after Declan Rice left West Ham to join Arsenal for $133 million. Mexican international Edson Alvarez signed last week to strengthen David Moyes’ defensive midfield options, and James Ward-Prowse completed his long-rumored move from Southampton this week. The reigning Europa Conference League champions settled for a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth on the opening day, after conceding an equalizer in the final 10 minutes.

