Argentina vs Peru: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Argentina doesn’t need Lionel Messi to win Group A at the 2024 Copa America, which is good because they’re unlikely to have the world’s best player when the Albiceleste meet Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in Atlanta and Chile 1-0 in New Jersey to return south with six points and a tiebreaker over the Canadians, who meet Chile in Orlando at 8pm ET as well.

The 37-year-old will be rested after suffering a thigh injury against Chile. He’s said to be “day to day.”

Peru, meanwhile, need a win and help from Chile in order to reach the knockout rounds after drawing the Chileans and falling 1-0 to Canada.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Saturday (June 29)

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Argentina team news, focus

The Argentinians have scored thrice in this tournament, getting one from Manchester City star Julian Alvarez and a pair — one in each game — from Lautaro Martinez. Another Martinez — Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano — has yet to concede a goal. Argentina have won seven-straight across all competitions despite playing one game in Brazil and the rest in the United States.

Peru team news, focus

Peru have played four matches in June, two friendlies and two Copa America matches. They’ve kept three clean sheets but scored just once. That goal came from 30-year-old Edison Flores. The club’s two centurions, Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero, would love to get on the score sheet.

Argentina vs Peru prediction

You can’t mimic desperation, nor can you replicate the class of Argentina. This will be closer than many expect, but the Albiceleste should find a way home. Argentina 1-0 Peru.

