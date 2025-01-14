 Skip navigation
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after draw at Nottingham Forest?

  
Published January 14, 2025 05:30 PM

Whether or not Liverpool go on to win the Premier League title, Nottingham Forest can claim one (very small) title for themselves: Arne Slot’s side won just 1 of 6 points off them this season.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 LIVERPOOL - Highlights, recap & analysis

And the Reds had to come back from a goal down to earn that point on Tuesday, after they fell behind to Chris Wood’s opening goal just 8 minutes into the two sides’ top-4 showdown at the City Ground. Forest frustrated Liverpool for most of the night despite a whole host of lopsided statistics that said they should have been comfortable winners.

Possession: 71-29. Shots: 23-6 (7-3 on target). Passes: 470-159. Goals: 1-1.

“You need to be a bit lucky with [substitutions]. We took [Konate] out at that moment who is normally a big threat on set pieces, but we all know Jota can score a goal and Tsmikas has a good delivery. We brought them in to score a goal, but they really did it after 20 seconds.”

“Their goalkeeper had to make a few incredible saves, but their defenders also made some good blocks with quite a few chances. They blocked almost every shot. I could not have asked for more. The second half was outstanding. There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a second.”

“When the goalkeeper has, it they go long, which you have to defend firstly, which we did. Then you have to win the second ball. If you win that, then they go back in a low block with 11 players around the 18-yard box. It is so, so hard for every team to create here. And at times, it was one chance after another, although sometimes it took a long time for the restart.”

Diogo Jota explains instant impact, connection with Kostas Tsimikas on goal

“I not only score goals, but I scored with my first touch today which I felt gave the team a bit of momentum. I had one or two more chances and I think I could have given us the three points. Unfortunately, I couldn’t.”

We [Tsimikas] were watching the cup goal from a few years ago where he passed it to me, and so when we were on the touchline we said, ‘Let’s go now and re-create that, you take the corner.’ And it was a goal. It was one of those occasions where everything went right. But, like I said I am not happy because I think we could have won.”
Jota 'not happy' with Liverpool's draw with Forest
Diogo Jota reflects on Liverpool's hard-fought draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.