NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says league encouraged by status of CBA talks with players

  
Published May 9, 2025 11:47 PM
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings

Feb 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during media availabilities before the Los Angeles Kings play against the Utah Hockey Club at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

SUNRISE, Fla. — The NHL is encouraged by the status of collective bargaining talks, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday, adding that he’s optimistic a deal will be done long before the September 2026 expiration of the current deal between the league and its players.

Talks began in earnest earlier this year and given the current state of the game - revenues soaring, the sport booming and some additional momentum that came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off event in February - there was no reason to think the sides would encounter major snags.

“Sooner rather than later?” Bettman said, responding to a question about when he’d like to see a deal done. “I mean, we have plenty of time. We have the rest of this season and all of next season. But I don’t envision it taking a year to get done.

“To the contrary, I think it’ll get done sooner rather later,” Bettman continued. “I don’t have a timetable to give you. But I do think things are progressing nicely.”

The current CBA does not expire until Sept. 15, 2026. There has been optimism that a new deal between the NHL and the NHL Players Association could be reached in the coming months, and Bettman’s comments Friday before watching the Florida-Toronto Eastern Conference semifinal game did nothing to suggest otherwise.

The fact that there’s a pleasant tone around talks of the negotiations is a major deviation from what has tripped the NHL up at times in the past, with some CBA talks ending with work stoppages - including one that cost the league an entire season.

The league and union have already agreed on and revealed salary cap figures for each of the next three seasons, with the ceiling going up by record amounts every year.

“We’re talking and we’re getting together on a pretty regular basis,” Bettman said. “I think the conversations are constructive. I think ultimately they’ll be productive. And I think in terms of the relationship that the NHL has with the NHLPA, my relationship with (NHLPA head) Marty Walsh is in a very good place. And so, I remain very positive and optimistic that we’re going to come together and get this done.”

With three Canadian teams among the eight still alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Bettman said the league is pleased with it is seeing numbers-wise and interest-wise.

He pointed to these playoffs as the latest sign of competitive balance in the league.

“Our buildings are all full and it’s great to see the fan reaction,” Bettman said. “The ebb and flow of which teams get in and how many Canadian teams or how many U.S. Teams, it is what it is. ... You look at the first round and I don’t think there’s anything comparable to it in sports, certainly in terms of the playoffs We’re in a good place.”