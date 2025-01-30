Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups: Who will start in huge game?

Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday in what should be a brilliant game between two teams who know each other so well.

We also know Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are very close, while City are the reigning champs and have just pipped Arsenal to the title in each of the last two Premier League seasons. This rivalry has been bubbling up nicely.

This season second-place Arsenal are six points ahead of City heading into this game and there’s a big chance for both to make a statement in north London.

After their wild 2-2 draw at the Etihad earlier this campaign, will we see more fireworks and late drama? Can Arsenal make the most of having Odegaard back for this one, even though they are now missing Saka? Will Man City find the right balance in midfield and defense to allow their talented, now in-form attackers of Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne, to make the difference?

Below are the Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups, with analysis on what Arteta and Guardiola could do.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Lewis-Skelly —-

—— Odegaard —- Partey —- Rice —-

—— Nwaneri —- Havertz —- Trossard —-

There are only a couple of decisions for Arteta to make. With goalkeeper David Raya struggling for fitness, it’s obviously essential he is available. If not, Neto is a solid and experienced back-up option but this is a huge game to come in for. At left back youngster Lewis-Skelly will likely get the nod over Riccardo Calafiori, while in midfield the trio of Odegaard, Rice and Partey should start given the control and defensive cover they give Arsenal. In attack it gets interesting. Teenager Ethan Nwaneri may start on the right as he really is the closest option Arsenal have to replacing Saka’s attributes like-for-like. Gabriel Martinelli has been okay and works hard defensively but Nwaneri on one side and Trossard on the other, both cutting in and causing problems for City’s shaky defense and dragging them out of position, feels like the right play. Kai Havertz will start up top. All of that would give Arteta the chance to bring Martinelli, Sterling, Merino and Joringho off the bench to change the game depending on how it’s playing out. Those are decent options.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Ederson ——-

—— Nunes —— Akanji —— Stones —— Gvardiol ——

—— Kovacic —— Silva ——

—— Foden —- De Bruyne —- Marmoush —-

——- Haaland ——-

City still don’t control games as well as they did before Rodri’s injury, but they’re getting better at simply accelerating past teams when they get the chance. Nunes has looked decent out of position at right back but coming up against Trossard will be a really tough ask for him. Akanji and Stones at center back are certainties, while Gvardiol at left back is a must. He will have a big job on his hands to shut down Odegaard, Timber, Havertz and whoever plays as Arsenal’s right winger from combining and dominating Arsenal’s attack. Kovacic and Silva in midfield seems like a decent blend of energy and defensive nous, while the front four picks itself. Haaland, Foden and De Bruyne have been in great form, with the latter duo finally fit and back to their best. Then you chuck in new signing Omar Marmoush, who looked excellent in his debut against Chelsea, and that is some forward line. Especially now they’re full of confidence and basically have been given the instruction to go out there and go for it.