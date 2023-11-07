 Skip navigation
Top News

Arsenal vs Sevilla: How to watch Champions League, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published November 7, 2023 05:40 PM

Arsenal looks to break out of a mini-slump and buttress its UEFA Champions League knockout round standing when it hosts Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners lead Group B with six points from three matches, a point better than Lens and four better than both Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven.

[ MORE: Champions League tables ]

But the Gunners are also winless in back-to-back outings and would love to apply a UCL salve. Arsenal could even seal a place in the knockout rounds if they win and see Lens defeat PSV Eindhoven.

The same sides met two weeks ago, when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored in a 2-1 Arsenal win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (November 8)
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Focus on Arsenal, team news

Arsenal’s lost back-to-back games across all competitions, falling 3-1 at West Ham in the League Cup before a 1-0 setback at Newcastle in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard are set to miss out, joining Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber, and Thomas Partey on the sidelines.

Focus on Sevilla, team news

Three-straight games without a loss, with draws at Cadiz and Celta Vigo sandwiched around a Copa del Rey win at lower league side Quintanar.

Sevilla has been dinged up at the back, with Marcao and Sergio Ramos missing time and both Marcos Acuna and Orjan Nyland joining them on the injury report.