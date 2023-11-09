Aston Villa vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa would like to shake off a surprise weekend loss and midweek Europa League legs when it hosts Fulham at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium ).

The Villans lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest to throw a wrench in their top-four push in the Premier League, and then had a tricky test from AZ Alkmaar at Villa Park on Thursday.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs FULHAM STREAM LIVE on PEACOCK

Fulham, meanwhile, continues to prove a miserable opponent for Premier League foes. The Cottagers will be well-rested but cognizant that results have slowed and they sit 15th, six points above the bottom three.

Marco Silva’s men just aren’t scoring goals — nine from 11 games. Three of those came in a win over Sheffield United on Oct. 7, and that’s the side’s lone win since starting 2W-1L-2D.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live, stream link and start time:

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (November 12)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

Villa spreads the scoring around, but Ollie Watkins’ 10 goal contributions (five goals, five assists) scream off the page and he has done so well to finish chances provided by Douglas Luiz and others while also feeding Moussa Diaby and his fellow attackers.

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (ankle).

Focus on Fulham, team news

With all due respect to USMNT stars Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, who remain solid enough, the entire team hinges on its best player. Palhinha is not known for his offense but is one of only three Cottagers with multiple goal contributions, adding to his invaluable status.

OUT: Issa Diop (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring), Kenny Tete (fitness), Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Rodrigo Muniz (undisclosed)