Australia vs USA women’s soccer: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction for Olympics clash

The USA women’s soccer team have been so much fun to watch in the Olympics and their group stage finale against Australia in Marseille on Wednesday promises to be full of goals.

Emma Hayes was delighted with how the USWNT dispatched Germany 4-1 in Marseille on Sunday to secure their spot in the last eight of the competition with one group game to spare. If we’re being picky, the U.S. have given up plenty of big chances in both of their games so far but going forward the USA have looked unstoppable with Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith ripping defenses apart. Hayes has the luxury of resting a few key players for this game and it will be intriguing to see how she lines the team up.

Australia secured one of the all-time great Olympic comeback wins on Sunday, rallying from 5-2 down against Zambia with 30 minutes to go to win 6-5 thanks to a 90th minute winner. The Matildas have underperformed at this tournament and look porous at the back but they will create plenty of chances and will look to hit the USWNT on the counter as they aim to join them in the knockout rounds.

Australia focus, team news

The Matildas never quit and that was evident in their incredible win against Zambia to keep their hopes of getting into the knockout rounds on track. Veteran Michelle Heyman jumping off the bench to score the winner was a wonderful moment and even if this is not a vintage Australia side, who are missing superstar striker Sam Kerr badly, they’re hanging in there. They will make this very difficult for the USWNT and look particularly dangerous on the counter and whipping crosses into the box. Watch out for Hayley Raso.

USWNT focus, team news

The main piece of injury news concerns Tierna Davidson who was forced off in the first half against Germany. Her partnership with Naomi Girma had been developing very nicely but Emily Sonnett coming in at center back is just fine as she has plenty of experience. Hayes may want to rest some of Lavelle, Horan, Smith, Rodman and Swanson, with the likes of Williams, Albert, Krueger and Nighswonger set to get more minutes in this clash. Hayes will also want to see a defensive improvement as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was forced to make some big stops against Germany and the U.S. have looked a little susceptible on the break and in-behind their full backs.

Australia vs USWNT prediction

This seems set for an entertaining draw which probably suits both teams. Australia are likely to make it through to the last eight with a draw and the USWNT can try a few things out and still finish top of the group. Australia 2-2 USA.