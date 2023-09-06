Ballon d’Or 2023 shortlist: Many Premier League stars among nominees

A host of Premier League stars will vie with World Cup winner Lionel Messi and a host of international heroes to join the rarefied air breathed by winners of the Ballon d’Or.

There are favorites and super longshots for this award, but there are no doubts about the quality of players included on France Football’s 2023 shortlist.

[ LATEST: Berhalter calls up 24 for Uzbekistan, Oman friendlies | Watch on Peacock, en Español, & Telemundo]

Twelve names on the list participated in the 2022-23 Premier League season, though Ilkay Gundogan is now with Barcelona and Harry Kane’s left for Bayern Munich. But Josko Gvardiol has come to England to put the active number at 11.

Who are the favorites for the award? It won’t surprise many to hear that Lionel Messi is at the top of most lists, and that he’s followed on many oddsmakers’ lists by Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rodri.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham are also in the discussion.

2023 Ballon d’Or shortlist: The final nominees

Julian Alvarez

Nicolo Barella

Jude Bellingham

Yassine Bounou

Kevin De Bruyne

Ruben Dias

Antoine Griezmann

Ilkay Gundogan

Josko Gvardiol

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Randal Kolo Muani

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Robert Lewandowski

Emiliano Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Min-jae Kim

Luka Modric

Jamal Musiala

Martin Odegaard

Victor Osimhen

Rodri

Bukayo Saka

Mohamed Salah

Bernardo Silva

Vinicius Jr