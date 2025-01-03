Predictions for 2025: Premier League, Champions League, and the cups

We know the new year is just hours old, but that’s not going to stop us from using the holiday to predict every game, draw, and goal for the rest of the year.

Will Liverpool hold on to win the Premier League? Will teams prioritize the European competitions or the Premier League place?

Will an underdog capture the League Cup or FA Cup? Will Mohamed Salah lead the Premier League in goals and assists?

So much drama!

In this post we will very scientifically and mathematically break down the mile markers for the 2024-25 seasons in England and on the continent. We picked every game in every tournament and — get this — the Premier League title race goes to the last day with just one point separating two teams.

January

It’s a wild, wild month with seven competitions giving off the busiest vibes.

Liverpool and Arsenal both draw twice in Premier League play, while Chelsea and Newcastle both win three-of-four to make up a little ground. Both Man United and City go unbeaten in the month, while Spurs get healthy later in the month and move up the table. Brentford are unbeaten, but three draws temper the adjective.

Arsenal and Liverpool take slim advantages in the first legs of the League Cup semifinal ties.

Premier League teams are mostly unscathed in their first action of the FA Cup, with PL-only ties seeing West Ham surprising Villa at Villa Park and Arsenal slipping past Man United at the Emirates.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa finish 1-3-4 on the Champions League league phase table and are joined by Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid in securing byes to the knockout rounds. Man City rally to finish 14th, into the playoff round hat.

February

A tough first week for the Gunners sees them draw Man City in the league, lose at Newcastle to exit the League Cup, and squeak past Leeds in the FA Cup.

Southampton and Portsmouth are paired up in the FA Cup fourth round, but the drama is short-lived — an early Pompey goal is answered by three Saints markers.

Spurs are getting hot and get past Liverpool to reach the League Cup Final versus the Magpies.

Premier League play sees Liverpool win three-of-four, though a loss at Man City sullies their month. Chelsea make up a point while Arsenal, Man United, and Spurs all drop points twice but finish the month unbeaten. Leicester become the only bottom-three team to win in the first two months of the calendar year, while Saints agonizingly draw all four of their February matches.

Man City are, incredibly, drawn with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League playoff round, and need every bit of two legs to advance to the Round of 16.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City is tackled by Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at Etihad Stadium on November 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images

March

A big month for the cups! Newcastle end their nearly 70-year wait for a domestic cup by beating Spurs after penalties in the League Cup Final.

Spurs do get banner results in the FA Cup as they pummel Arsenal in the fifth round proper and then send Southampton packing in the quarterfinal to close out the month.

In the Champions League, Liverpool are given all they can handle from old pal Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen, but pull out a win over two legs. Aston Villa see off Benfica, Arsenal handle Juventus, and Manchester City survive two tight legs with Borussia Dortmund.

Just three teams win both of their Premier League fixtures in March, as Arsenal, Man City, and Newcastle all make up two points on Liverpool, who drew at Villa in Week 29.

April

April is, frankly, madness.

The Champions League quarterfinal round features four Premier League teams but the draw is, to put it lightly, controversial.

Barcelona are drawn with Real Madrid. Aston Villa match up with Liverpool. Manchester City get Arsenal. Bayern Munich tangle with Atletico Madrid. The winners? Barca, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich.

The Premier League sees Arsenal make up a couple more points on Liverpool, while Chelsea and Man City enjoy solid months.

The month finishes with Spurs eliminating Newcastle from the FA Cup, getting some Wembley revenge to reach another final. This time, they’ll have to meet Liverpool in a final.

May

Bayern Munich seal a spot in a home UCL final by ruining the Arne Slot’s plans of a European Cup in Year One at Liverpool, while Pep Guardiola continues a much-improved second-half of the season at Manchester City by screwing up former club Barcelona’s plans. So the end of the month will see Man City versus Bayern at the Allianz Arena, another former club for Pep to challenge.

Liverpool are in a title fight now with Arsenal, and that looks to be weighing on them as Ange Postecoglou follows up his big claims that he wins trophies in his second year by leading Spurs to the FA Cup, 3-2 on the power of a Heung-min Son extra time winner (assisted by ex-Liverpool man Dominic Solanke).

The relegation picture is sorted in Week 36, as Leicester and Ipswich join Southampton as confirmed for the Championship’s 2025-26 season.

Arsenal get within a point of Liverpool heading into Week 36, when they meet at Anfield... and draw. Arsenal then beat Newcastle while Liverpool top Brighton. Arne Slot just needs to match or better Mikel Arteta in Week 38. Arsenal win at Southampton, but Liverpool are home to Crystal Palace and Dwight Gayle’s nowhere to be found. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Chelsea finish third, while Man City climb into fourth. Newcastle go fifth, and have a chance to hold onto Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes with a Champions League place. Forest finish sixth, while Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Spurs are within a point of each other between seventh and ninth. Villa pips Man United to seventh, while Spurs finish eighth.

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah share the Premier League Golden Boot, while Salah wins the PL Playmaker Award for most assists.

The Europa League final is in Bilbao, where Ruben Amorim has Manchester United in the final against Portuguese powers Porto. It doesn’t go well for the Red Devils. Porto win 3-1.

Then, Chelsea head to Wroclaw, Poland, to complete their run to the Conference League title by finally breaking down David De Gea and Fiorentina in a too-close 1-0 final.

Onto the Champions League Final, where Bayern Munich has an entire city behind them at home to old pal Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Do Vincent Kompany and Harry Kane have the oomph to outlast City? Almost. City win the European Cup in penalties, where ex-1860 Munich keeper Stefan Ortega outshines Manuel Neuer.