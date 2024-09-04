 Skip navigation
Brazil vs Ecuador: How to watch CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier live, TV channel, start time, preview

  
Published September 4, 2024 08:52 AM

Brazil look to improve their flailing World Cup qualifying run against an Ecuador side which has overcome a points deduction and is thriving ahead of a key CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday in Curitiba, one set for Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Ecuador sit above Brazil on the table despite losing three points prior to the start of qualification for using a player whose legal passport contained false information.

[ MORE: CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying hub ]

La Tricolor have eight points and a plus-2 goal differential, one point better than sixth-place Brazil. The top six nations automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with a seventh team going to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Brazil stumbled out of the 2024 Copa America at the quarterfinal round on penalties to Uruguay, all after losing three-straight World Cup qualifiers in late 2023: away to Uruguay and Colombia and home to Argentina.

Ecuador, meanwhile, have run up three wins and two draws after losing at Argentina to start qualifying. The 11 points they’d have without the points deduction would have them fourth, six points above the playoff spot.

How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9pm ET Friday (September 6)
Venue: Estadio Couto Pereira in Curitiba
TV Channel: Telemundo, NBC Universo