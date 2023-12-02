 Skip navigation
Brentford vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 2, 2023 07:23 AM

Brentford host Luton Town in an intriguing clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, as two direct teams collide.

WATCH BRENTFORD v LUTON TOWN LIVE

Thomas Frank’s side were unlucky to lose late on at home against Arsenal last time out and they continue to perform extremely well without so many key players through injury and suspension. That said, the Bees have lost two in a row (at Liverpool and at home to Arsenal) so they could use a big win ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.

Luton Town will be full of confidence after they secured their first-ever Premier League home win against Crystal Palace last weekend. Rob Edwards’ side are making it so tough for opponents and after a few big defeats at the start of the season, they’re hanging in there and have five points from their last five games and have shored things up defensively. If any team in the Premier League can cope with Brentford’s dangerous set-pieces it is the Hatters and perhaps they can cause Brentford so problems from their own attacking set plays.

How to watch Brentford vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 2)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Brentford, team news

The Bees have so many injuries but they keep on going and Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are key in attack, while Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer are crucial in defense. The Bees will look to press high, get the ball forward early and let Mbeumo and Wissa do their business.

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Nathan Collins (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jensen (knock), Mads Roerslev (knock)

Focus on Luton Town, team news

The Hatters know who they are, play to their strengths and they’ve kept things very solid in recent months as Rob Edwards’ side are horrible to play against. They will look to hit Brentford on the counter and will swing in plenty of set-pieces.

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Marvellous Nakamba (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Cauley Woodrow (calf), Issa Kabore (face)