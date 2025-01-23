 Skip navigation
Will Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool all reach Champions League knockouts? Predictions, more

  
Published January 22, 2025 09:09 PM

The UEFA Champions League league phase has just one match day to go and it’s safe to say the final day is going to be as full of drama as hoped when UEFA designed the new format.

It’s going to be an uneasy wait for Manchester City as they bid to win a second European Cup and can’t even say they control their own destiny over 90 minutes.

City lost again on Wednesday, dropping to 25th on the Champions League league phase table. Forget the top-8 finish and bye to the knockout round they were expecting, because Pep Guardiola’s men may not even get to the playoff phase.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League table ]

The trio of Premier League teams who’ve joined City in this year’s UCL are in a lot better shape. Liverpool’s perfect record has it atop the group and through, while Arsenal would need a big loss and a calamitous, conspiratorial collection of other results to drop it below eighth.

Aston Villa are one spot outside the top eight while Manchester City need a win and a tiny bit of help to make the playoffs.

Will Manchester City be eliminated from the Champions League before the knockout rounds?

Remaining league phase match: vs Club Brugge (Jan. 29)

It’s very possible, especially given the way the four-time defending Premier League champions have played in recent weeks, but City will be heavy favorites to beat the Belgian visitors on Wednesday. A draw or loss, and City are done in Europe.

Will Liverpool complete a perfect league phase?

Remaining league phase matches: at PSV Eindhoven (Jan. 29)

Maybe, but will Arne Slot even consider prioritizing his lineup? Hosts PSV have not yet sealed a playoff spot and have a minuscule shot at a top-8 spot, while Liverpool have Bournemouth three days later in the Premier League.

Will Aston Villa get in the top eight and earn a bye?

Remaining league phase matches: vs Celtic (Jan. 29)

Maybe. The ninth-place Villans need to hold serve and beat Celtic, who could also climb about eighth by winning at Villa Park.

With No. 2 Barca meeting No. 7 Atalanta and No. 4 Inter Milan tangling with No. 10 Monaco, there’s about a 50:50 chance that a win is enough.

Is there any way Arsenal fail to stay in the top eight?

Remaining league phase matches: at Girona (Jan. 29)

The magic (top) eight-ball says, “It is decidedly so.”

There’s a tiny, almost impossible chance that a heavy Gunners loss at Girona could be joined by several other clubs winning and passing them. It’s so so so so so small, though.

Predicting the final table

Let’s guess how things will look in a week.

  1. Liverpool — 7-1-0 — +13 GD — 22 points
  2. Barcelona — 6-1-1 — +15 GD — 19 points
  3. Arsenal — 6-1-1 — +14 GD — 19 points
  4. Inter Milan — 6-1-1 — +8 GD — 19 points
  5. Atletico Madrid — 6-0-2 — +14 GD — 18 points
  6. AC Milan — 6-0-2 — +6 GD — 18 points
  7. Bayer Leverkusen — 5-1-2 — +7 GD — 16 points
  8. Aston Villa — 5-1-2 — +6 GD — 16 points
  9. Lille — 5-1-2 — +3 GD — 16 points
  10. Atalanta — 4-3-1 — +14 GD — 15 points
  11. Bayern Munich — 5-0-3 — +10 GD — 15 points
  12. Borussia Dortmund — 5-0-3 — +10 GD — 15 points
  13. Real Madrid — 5-0-3 — +7 GD — 15 points
  14. Juventus — 3-4-1 — +4 GD — 13 points
  15. Paris Saint-Germain — 4-1-3 — +3 GD — 13 points
  16. AS Monaco — 4-1-3 — +2 GD — 13 points
  17. Feyenoord — 4-1-3 — 0 GD — 13 points
  18. Brest — 4-1-3 — 0 GD — 13 points
  19. Benfica — 3-2-3 — +3 GD — 12 points
  20. PSV Eindhoven — 3-3-2 — +3 GD — 12 points
  21. Celtic — 3-3-2 — 0 GD — 12 points
  22. Manchester City — 3-1-4 — +4 GD — 11 points
  23. Club Brugge — 3-2-3 — -4 GD — 11 points
  24. Sporting Lisbon — 3-1-4 — +1 GD — 10 points
  25. Stuttgart — 3-1-4 — -3 GD — 10 points
  26. Dinamo Zagreb — 2-2-4 — -10 GD — 8 points
  27. Shakhtar Donetsk — 2-1-5 — -8 GD — 7 points
  28. RB Leipzig — 2-0-6 — -4 GD — 6 points
  29. Bologna — 1-2-4 — -5 GD — 5 points
  30. Sparta Prague — 1-1-5 — -12 GD — 4 points
  31. Girona — 1-0-7 — -9 GD — 3 points
  32. Red Star Belgrade — 1-0-7 — -11 GD — 3 points
  33. Sturm Graz — 1-0-7 — -12 GD — 3 points
  34. Red Bull Salzburg — 1-0-7 — -18 GD — 3 points
  35. Young Boys — 1-0-7 — -19 GD — 3 points
  36. Slovan Bratislava — 0-0-8 — -22 GD — 0 points