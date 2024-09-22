Christian Pulisic scores superb solo goal for AC Milan versus Inter (video)

Christian Pulisic is in a period of brilliance unseen in USMNT circles since a certain Clint Dempsey tormented defenses about 15 years ago.

And, quite honestly, he might soon be beyond that.

Pulisic scored a supreme solo goal for AC Milan in the 10th minute of their derby scrap with Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday, celebrating wildly with teammates (Seriously, look how quick he pops off the ground after the sliding finish).

The 26-year-old USMNT star takes a loose ball out of traffic with his chest and drives around, between, and through three Inter defenders to harvest a Derby della Madonnina lead for the Rossoneri.

Pulisic has four goals and two assists in five Serie A appearances this season and also opened the scoring for Milan versus Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week.

The bright start is coming after his best professional season, a refreshingly healthy one. Pulisic dialed up 15 goals and 11 assists in the 2023-24 campaign, his first in Milan.

Dempsey was remarkable during his last two seasons at Fulham, one a 23-goal, 7-assist masterclass that earned him a transfer to Tottenham.

Pulisic is showing he can reach those numbers, which came in Dempsey’s age 27 and 28 years. The AC Milan man turned 26 last week.

Christian Pulisic goal for AC Milan in derby at Inter Milan (video)