Copa America 2024: Odds, World Ranking, and Top Player to Watch for Every Nation

Copa America 2024 kicks off later this week in 14 stadiums across the United States. Defending Copa and World Cup champion Argentina (+175) is the overwhelming favorite but it’s a quality field that will compete against Messi and co. over the next few weeks. Let’s look at each team and a few interesting notes for each along with their respective odds to win their group as well as the entire tournament.

Copa America Group A

Argentina Odds to win Group A (-400) | Odds to win Copa America (+175)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 1

Defending World Cup and Copa America Champions

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Lionel Messi (+275)

Chile Odds to win Group A (+600) | Odds to win Copa America (+2800)

Won Copa America on their home soil in 2015

Current FIFA World Ranking: 42

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Alexis Sanchez (+6500)

Peru Odds to win Group A (+1000) | Odds to win Copa America (+5000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 32

Won Copa America in 1975

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Piero Quispe (Odds NA)

Canada Odds to win Group A (+1200) | Odds to win Copa America (+7000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 49

1st appearance in Copa America

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Jonathan David (+10000)

Copa America Group B

Mexico Odds to win Group B (+110) | Odds to win Copa America (+1400)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 14

One of 6 countries to qualify for every World Cup since 1994

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Edson Alvarez (+20000)

Ecuador Odds to win Group B (+160) | Odds to win Copa America (+1400)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 31

Highest Finish in Copa America: 4th (1959 and 1993)

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Moises Caicedo (+25000)

Venezuela Odds to win Group B (+550) | Odds to win Copa America (+7000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 54

Highest finish in Copa America: 5th (1967)

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Salomon Rondon (+15000)

Jamaica Odds to win Group B (+900) | Odds to win Copa America (+15000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 55

Also qualified for Copa America in 2015 and 2016

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Shamar Nicholson (+50000)

Copa America Group C

Uruguay Odds to win Group C (-140) | Odds to win Copa America (+500)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 15

Tied with Argentina for most Copa America titles with 15 (most recent: 2011)

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Federico Valverde (+6500)

United States Odds to win Group C (+140) | Odds to win Copa America (+1200)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 11

Top Copa America results: 4th (1995 and 2016)

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Christian Pulisic (+4000)

Panama Odds to win Group C (+1600) | Odds to win Copa America (+20000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 45

1st Copa America appearance was in 2016

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Adalberto Carrasquilla (Odds NA)

Copa America Group D

Brazil Odds to win Group C (-250) | Odds to win Copa America (+225)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 5

5-time World Cup winner (most recent 2002) | Only nation to never have missed a World Cup

Player of the Tournament Candidate: Vinicius Junior (+330)

Columbia Odds to win Group D (+275) | Odds to win Copa America (+1000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 12

Won Copa America in 2001

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Luis Diaz (+2500)

Paraguay Odds to win Group D (+1200) | Odds to win Copa America (+7000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 56

Won Copa America on 2 occasions (1953 and 1979)

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Miguel Almiron (+25000)

Costa Rica Odds to win Group D (+1800) | Odds to win Copa America (+10000)

Current FIFA World Ranking: 52

Only Central American Nation to have played in 6 World Cups

Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Brandon Aguilera (Odds NA)

Difficult to not like the two favorites in each group. We will be back with some value plays once Messi and others reach the knockout round.