 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_keningstonpalcestakes_240619.jpg
Doha victorious in the Kensington Palace Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_royalhuntcup_240619.jpg
Wild Tiger roars to a Royal Hunt Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_keningstonpalcestakes_240619.jpg
Doha victorious in the Kensington Palace Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_royalhuntcup_240619.jpg
Wild Tiger roars to a Royal Hunt Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Copa America 2024: Odds, World Ranking, and Top Player to Watch for Every Nation

  
Published June 19, 2024 01:09 PM

Copa America 2024 kicks off later this week in 14 stadiums across the United States. Defending Copa and World Cup champion Argentina (+175) is the overwhelming favorite but it’s a quality field that will compete against Messi and co. over the next few weeks. Let’s look at each team and a few interesting notes for each along with their respective odds to win their group as well as the entire tournament.

Copa America Group A

Argentina.jpg
Argentina
  • Odds to win Group A (-400) | Odds to win Copa America (+175)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 1
  • Defending World Cup and Copa America Champions
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Lionel Messi (+275)
Chile.jpg
Chile
  • Odds to win Group A (+600) | Odds to win Copa America (+2800)
  • Won Copa America on their home soil in 2015
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 42
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Alexis Sanchez (+6500)
Peru.jpg
Peru
  • Odds to win Group A (+1000) | Odds to win Copa America (+5000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 32
  • Won Copa America in 1975
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Piero Quispe (Odds NA)
Canada.jpg
Canada
  • Odds to win Group A (+1200) | Odds to win Copa America (+7000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 49
  • 1st appearance in Copa America
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Jonathan David (+10000)

Copa America Group B

Mexico.jpg
Mexico
  • Odds to win Group B (+110) | Odds to win Copa America (+1400)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 14
  • One of 6 countries to qualify for every World Cup since 1994
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Edson Alvarez (+20000)
Mexico.jpg
Mexico
  • Odds to win Group B (+110) | Odds to win Copa America (+1400)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 14
  • One of 6 countries to qualify for every World Cup since 1994
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Edson Alvarez (+20000)
Ecuador.jpg
Ecuador
  • Odds to win Group B (+160) | Odds to win Copa America (+1400)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 31
  • Highest Finish in Copa America: 4th (1959 and 1993)
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Moises Caicedo (+25000)
Venezuela.jpg
Venezuela
  • Odds to win Group B (+550) | Odds to win Copa America (+7000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 54
  • Highest finish in Copa America: 5th (1967)
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Salomon Rondon (+15000)
Jamaica.jpg
Jamaica
  • Odds to win Group B (+900) | Odds to win Copa America (+15000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 55
  • Also qualified for Copa America in 2015 and 2016
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Shamar Nicholson (+50000)

Copa America Group C

Uruguay.jpg
Uruguay
  • Odds to win Group C (-140) | Odds to win Copa America (+500)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 15
  • Tied with Argentina for most Copa America titles with 15 (most recent: 2011)
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Federico Valverde (+6500)
USA.jpg
United States
  • Odds to win Group C (+140) | Odds to win Copa America (+1200)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 11
  • Top Copa America results: 4th (1995 and 2016)
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Christian Pulisic (+4000)
Panama.jpg
Panama
  • Odds to win Group C (+1600) | Odds to win Copa America (+20000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 45
  • 1st Copa America appearance was in 2016
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Adalberto Carrasquilla (Odds NA)

Copa America Group D

Brazil.jpg
Brazil
  • Odds to win Group C (-250) | Odds to win Copa America (+225)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 5
  • 5-time World Cup winner (most recent 2002) | Only nation to never have missed a World Cup
  • Player of the Tournament Candidate: Vinicius Junior (+330)
Columbia.jpg
Columbia
  • Odds to win Group D (+275) | Odds to win Copa America (+1000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 12
  • Won Copa America in 2001
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Luis Diaz (+2500)
Paraguay.jpg
Paraguay
  • Odds to win Group D (+1200) | Odds to win Copa America (+7000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 56
  • Won Copa America on 2 occasions (1953 and 1979)
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Miguel Almiron (+25000)
CostaRica.jpg
Costa Rica
  • Odds to win Group D (+1800) | Odds to win Copa America (+10000)
  • Current FIFA World Ranking: 52
  • Only Central American Nation to have played in 6 World Cups
  • Top Player of the Tournament Candidate: Brandon Aguilera (Odds NA)

Difficult to not like the two favorites in each group. We will be back with some value plays once Messi and others reach the knockout round.

Mentions
2896.jpg Christian Pulisic