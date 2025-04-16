How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City’s top-five hopes hit the road for a scrap with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in four-straight Premier League matches and sit fifth with 55 points. That total is just two points off third but a point ahead of sixth-place Chelsea and seventh-place Villa.

WATCH – Everton v Manchester City

Everton boss David Moyes saw his team pick up a crucial win at Nottingham Forest and have only lost once in the Premier League since mid-January.

That run also includes six draws, but a 5W-6D-1L stretch against any run of PL opposition is an upgrade on the latter days of the Sean Dyche era.

Everton’s 38 points pull them to 13th on the table, and a strong finish could leave them on the precipice of the top half and feeling very good about the 2025-26 season in addition to the move to new grounds.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 19)

Venue: Goodison Park — Walton, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Erling Haaland (ankle - MORE) John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (groin), Nathan Ake (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (ankle), Ederson (muscular)

Everton vs Manchester City prediction

City have still drawn twice in their past four outings, and it doesn’t feel like the side are completely over their wobbles. But the five goals they fired past Palace did feel relatively vintage even given the 2-0 hole they opened early in the game. Everton haven’t allowed multiple goals in a half-dozen Premier League games, but they also haven’t scored more than one goal in that period. We expect City to find their way home a couple of times at Goodison. Everton 1-3 Manchester City.