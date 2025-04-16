Rory McIlroy posts social-media video with highs and lows of Grand Slam journey
Published April 16, 2025 12:05 PM
Rory McIlroy’s journey to the career Grand Slam was long, tiresome, filled with heartbreak and, ultimately, rewarding.
No one knows the highs and lows better than the man himself and he (and his team) sent out a stirring social-media clip Wednesday that summed it all.
Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard. pic.twitter.com/YFIWrvAnUZ— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 16, 2025