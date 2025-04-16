How to watch West Ham vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Southampton’s quest to avoid the worst single season in Premier League history goes in search of London-born relief when the Saints visit West Ham United on Saturday.

The Saints’ 10 points need to add find two more in order to miss out on the ignominy of the fewest points in the Premier League era.

WATCH – West Ham v Southampton

They may feel like the short trip to London could deliver those points, as West Ham have been all over the place in terms of performances under new-ish boss Graham Potter.

The Irons are 2D-3L in their last five games, which followed back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester City that portended real growth.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Southampton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 19)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Aaron Cresswell (muscular), Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Albert Gronbaek (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Paul Onuachu (ankle), Charlie Taylor (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Southampton prediction

Saints are underdogs as expected and West Ham beat them at St. Mary’s on Boxing Day when Jarrod Bowen scored to sour then-Southampton manager Ivan Juric’s start to life with the club. If there’s a breakout candidate on the fixture list for an opposing attack, it’s likely Saints. Southampton have conceded multiple goals in all but two games since New Year’s Day, and those games are their lone win and lone draw during that spell. Can they limit West Ham? West Ham 2-1 Southampton.