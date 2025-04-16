Mets at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Its Wednesday, April 16 and the Mets (11-6) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (6-12).

Huascar Brazoban is slated to take the mound for New York against David Festa for Minnesota.

These teams have split the first two games of the series. The Twins won last night, 6-3. Former Met Harrison Bader went 3-4 and drove in a run to lead Minnesota’s offense. Pete Alonso hit his fifth home run of the season in a losing effort for New York.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Twins

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: SNY, MNNT

Odds for the Mets at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mets (+106), Twins (-126)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Twins

Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Huascar Brazoban vs. David Festa

Mets: Huascar Brazoban (0-0, 0.79 ERA)

Last outing: 4/14 at Minnesota - 2IP, 0ER, 0H, 1BB, 1K Twins: David Festa (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 vs. Detroit - 4.2IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Twins

The Twins are 8-10 on the Run Line this season

Mets’ road games this season are 7-4 to the UNDER

Juan Soto hit his 3rd HR of the season last night

hit his 3rd HR of the season last night Francisco Lindor has committed 4 errors in 17 games this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mets and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mets and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

