Dan Ashworth leaves Manchester United after five months

Manchester United have confirmed that Dan Ashworth has left his role as sporting director just five months into the role.

United hired Ashworth from Newcastle and waited several months while he was on gardening leave before he started his new role at Manchester United.

Manchester United currently sit 13th in the Premier League table on 19 points after their 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Why did Ashworth leave United?

Ashworth built very successful structures at West Brom, Brighton, England and Newcastle over the years and was tasked with leading United’s total rebuild under INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. After INEOS purchased 25 percent of the club in February 2024 they took over the day-to-day running of United. The Glazer family are still majority owners of the club.

But Ashworth, who was hired alongside Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox to rebuild the entire structure of the football side of the club, is out just a few weeks after new manager Ruben Amorim was hired. This is a big shock.

From the outside looking in it appears that Ashworth just didn’t feel he was the right fit for this role at United, and it points to frustrations already building about the summer transfer window, giving Erik ten Hag a new contract and then firing him, and hiring a new manager with a totally different philosophy. There are reports, including from The Athletic, that the decision for Ashworth to leave was mutual.

Ashworth leaving United is a symbol of how chaotic things have become in less than a year of INEOS running the football side of the club. It was supposed to be the opposite and Ashworth was seen as a steady, savvy appointment who would be given total control to rip things up and start again. With so many other key appointments at the top end of the club, Ashworth hasn’t been able to change what he wants to and has decided to move on.

Manchester United statement on Dan Ashworth

“Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

