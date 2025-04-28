Arsenal vs PSG predicted lineups, team news, analysis for Champions League semifinal first leg

Arsenal host PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday and it will be intriguing to see what Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique do with their starting lineups.

The Gunners beat PSG 2-0 in the league phase of the Champions League way back at the start of October and it was fairly comfortable for them, although PSG did hit the woodwork twice and showed glimpses of the team they have become.

This new-look PSG have improved significantly since that trip to north London, while Arsenal are dealing with some key injury issues up top and at center back but Arteta has dealt with it extremely well. So far.

Below we look at the Arsenal vs PSG predicted lineups and focus on the key areas for both teams as they aim to put one foot in the Champions League final in Munich on May 31.

Arsenal predicted lineup, team news, analysis

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Kiwior —- Lewis-Skelly —-

— Odegaard — Partey — Rice —

—— Saka —— Trossard — Martinelli —-

With star center back Gabriel out injured, this is once again another big outing for Jakub Kiwior but he’s proved he can handle the big stage in recent weeks. The extra mobility of PSG’s forward line and the way they attack may cause him some issues, but the rest of Arsenal’s defense look incredible solid. Teenager Lewis-Skelly came of age against Real Madrid and his battle with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be epic. In midfield the trio of Odegaard, Partey and Rice have been sensational individually and collectively and will set the tone with their high pressing. If they can put in another two performances like they did against Real Madrid, central midfield is going to be where Arsenal win this tie. PSG love to dictate the tempo of the game and are so good at keeping the ball in central areas and keeping the pressure on opponents, so Arsenal need to disrupt this. Up top Bukayo Saka at right wing is a given, while Mikel Merino is struggling with an injury so we’re probably going to see Leandro Trossard playing as a false nine with Gabriel Martinelli on the left. Kai Havertz caused problems with his movement and aerial ability in Arsenal’s win against PSG earlier this season so Arteta will be hoping Merino has a chance to play a role in this one due to his similar attributes to Havertz.

PSG predicted lineup, team news, analysis

——- Donnarumma ——-

—- Hakimi —- Marquinhos —- Pacho —- Mendes ——

—- Neves —- Vitinha —- Ruiz —-

—- Doue —- Dembele —- Kvaratskhelia —-

PSG’s back four is pretty nailed on and full backs Hakimi and Mendes love to get forward and will look to pin back Martinelli and Saka respectively. In midfield the trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz are majestic to watch and keep the ball so effortlessly as they continue to do their best impression of prime Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets. PSG are able to keep the intensity high and push opponents back because that trio buzz around to win the ball back quickly, then keep it so well and allow PSG’s full backs and forward to move higher up the pitch. Arsenal simply have to disrupt the flow of PSG’s midfield. In attack Ousmane Dembele will start centrally and Kvaratskhelia will be on the right, but the big decision for Enrique is who will start on the left. Desire Doue has been unplayable at times this season but he and Bradley Barcola have taken turns in starting. It feels like Doue could get the nod for this one and whoever starts in the front three for PSG will drift around seamlessly. The likes of Zaire-Emery, Ramos and Lee Kang-in are on the bench and that gives PSG plenty of attacking options should Enrique want to change things up. Arsenal don’t have that wealth of talent in reserve and it could be the difference over the two legs.