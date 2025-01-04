 Skip navigation
All Scores
Enzo Maresca reaction — What Chelsea boss said after late draw with Crystal Palace

  
Published January 4, 2025 12:47 PM

Chelsea winless run is now four games after Enzo Maresca’s side conceded a late equalizer and drew Crystal Palace 1-1 at Selhurst Park.

CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 CHELSEA - Highlights, recap & analysis

Cole Palmer put the Blues ahead after just 14 minutes as the visitors had most of the possession and nearly all of the chances in the first half, but after the restart it was Crystal Palace who were better in attack and deserved to be level when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the 82nd minute.

Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after late draw with Crystal Palace?

“We did enough to win the game today. Between the first and second halves we created enough chances to win the game, but we need to be clinical. Unfortunately at the end, we conceded but overall I think we did enough to win the game.”

“The important thing is to create chances because that means we are doing the right things, but then you need to take those chances. We try to be even more intense during the week when we are preparing for the game, even if the intensity or intention is already top. It’s something we need to improve even if we are one of the best teams at the moment, in terms of scoring goals.”

“After September, [this] is the first time we have an entire week now. We have a chance to work this week and prepare for the FA Cup game, and then again for the Premier League.”

Enzo Maresca on the status of injured midfielder Romeo Lavia

“Hopefully he can be involved next game.”