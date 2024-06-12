 Skip navigation
Erik ten Hag will reportedly continue as Manchester United manager

  
Published June 11, 2024 09:03 PM

Turns out, it’s Erik ten Hag in.

Manchester United will reportedly continue with Ten Hag as manager for the 2024-25 Premier League season and may even sign the Dutchman to a new contract.

[ MORE: Weston McKennie to Aston Villa? ]

Sky Sports reports that United’s long review of last season, filled with injuries and culminating with an FA Cup win over Manchester City, concluded that Ten Hag is the club’s best option.

The Red Devils finished eighth last season and many expected a change at manager. And the club was linked to conversations with Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate amongst others since the season ended last month.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS will instead stick with Ten Hag, who was missing so many stars for large stretches of last season including Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Anthony Martial.

But there were also management issues. Marcus Rashford’s productivity fell off a cliff and Ten Hag alienated and ultimately jettisoned Jadon Sancho, who had a successful loan stint with Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League Final. Ten Hag also opted for defensive tactics that were unpopular with the supporters.

Perhaps there just isn’t a better option than Ten Hag at the moment, and the 54-year-old does have that FA Cup. And his transfers — cough, Antony — were a bigger problem than his system. Who knows? It could work.