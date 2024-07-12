 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: HighPoint.com 400
Pocono NASCAR Cup race: USA Network info, forecast, start time
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to set up a Wimbledon final rematch against Carlos Alcaraz
Amundi Evian Championship - Round Two
Ayaka Furue leads Amundi Evian Championship as Round 2 suspended

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
yt_nbc_tdf_btp_240712.jpg
Philipsen conquers the crosswinds in Stage 13
nbc_nas_reddickchicago_240712.jpg
Inside Reddick’s race team during Chicago Cup race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: HighPoint.com 400
Pocono NASCAR Cup race: USA Network info, forecast, start time
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to set up a Wimbledon final rematch against Carlos Alcaraz
Amundi Evian Championship - Round Two
Ayaka Furue leads Amundi Evian Championship as Round 2 suspended

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
yt_nbc_tdf_btp_240712.jpg
Philipsen conquers the crosswinds in Stage 13
nbc_nas_reddickchicago_240712.jpg
Inside Reddick’s race team during Chicago Cup race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

EURO 2024 Best XI of tournament

  
Published July 12, 2024 03:21 PM

We do not envy the voters for the EURO 2024’s Best XI of the tournament.

For one thing, there were so many standout performers whose teams did not make deep runs in the tournament.

[ EURO 2024 FINAL: Preview, prediction, how to watch ]

For another, it would be difficult to argue against Spain having five or even six members of the XI, as La Furia Roja have defeated Italy, Croatia, France, and hosts Germany en route to Sunday’s final versus England.

And those aforementioned Three Lions have not had consistent top performances from their attackers but have shut down most attacks along the way.

So let’s start there.

EURO 2024 honorable mentions

Ivan Schranz, Slovakia — Scored three times in four games, including one-goal wins over Belgium and Romania.

Toni Kroos, Germany — He wanted to go out on top with Germany. He didn’t, but certainly went out on top of his game.

Christian Eriksen, Denmark — What a return to major international competition, as Eriksen created 16 chances to lead the tournament going into the final (despite the fact that his team was dumped out at the Round of 16!).

Ruben Dias, Portugal — Didn’t play the final game of the group stage — which Portugal lost. Portugal allowed one goal in the other four games before losing in penalties versus France.

Ferdi Kadioglu, Turkiye — The fullback went the distance in all over Turkiye’s matches and was a huge reason they reached the quarterfinal.

EURO 2024 Best XI of tournament

GK - Mike Maignan, France

DF - Kyle Walker, England

DF - William Saliba, France

DF - John Stones, England

MF - Declan Rice, England

MF - Fabian Ruiz, Spain

MF - Rodri, Spain

MF - Jamal Musiala, Germany

MF - Dani Olmo, Spain

FW - Lamine Yamal, Spain

FW - Cody Gakpo, Netherlands