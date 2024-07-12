We do not envy the voters for the EURO 2024’s Best XI of the tournament.

For one thing, there were so many standout performers whose teams did not make deep runs in the tournament.

[ EURO 2024 FINAL: Preview, prediction, how to watch ]

For another, it would be difficult to argue against Spain having five or even six members of the XI, as La Furia Roja have defeated Italy, Croatia, France, and hosts Germany en route to Sunday’s final versus England.

And those aforementioned Three Lions have not had consistent top performances from their attackers but have shut down most attacks along the way.

So let’s start there.

EURO 2024 honorable mentions

Ivan Schranz, Slovakia — Scored three times in four games, including one-goal wins over Belgium and Romania.

Toni Kroos, Germany — He wanted to go out on top with Germany. He didn’t, but certainly went out on top of his game.

Christian Eriksen, Denmark — What a return to major international competition, as Eriksen created 16 chances to lead the tournament going into the final (despite the fact that his team was dumped out at the Round of 16!).

Ruben Dias, Portugal — Didn’t play the final game of the group stage — which Portugal lost. Portugal allowed one goal in the other four games before losing in penalties versus France.

Ferdi Kadioglu, Turkiye — The fullback went the distance in all over Turkiye’s matches and was a huge reason they reached the quarterfinal.

EURO 2024 Best XI of tournament

GK - Mike Maignan, France

DF - Kyle Walker, England

DF - William Saliba, France

DF - John Stones, England

MF - Declan Rice, England

MF - Fabian Ruiz, Spain

MF - Rodri, Spain

MF - Jamal Musiala, Germany

MF - Dani Olmo, Spain

FW - Lamine Yamal, Spain

FW - Cody Gakpo, Netherlands