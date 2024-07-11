Spain vs England: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Spain and England meet in what promises to be an epic EURO 2024 final in the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday.

Will Spain win a fourth European title? Can England’s men side win their first?

Spain are the favorites heading into the final as their brilliantly incisive pressing style has blown everyone away at this tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s young side beat France in the semifinal as the brilliance of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal (he turns 17 the day before this final) got them going and Dani Olmo scored the winner in the comeback. Spain still look to dictate the tempo of play but their counters and transitions are devastating and they can hurt you in so many ways.

England, somehow, are in the final and Gareth Southgate’s stars have shown incredible resilience. They were behind in their last 16, quarterfinal and semifinal games but won all of them and their semifinal victory against the Netherlands was their best performance of the tournament as they continue to improve and trend in the right direction. Ollie Watkins was the hero off the bench to score yet another late goal for England as the Three Lions know they need to improve but they have that knack of hanging in games and somebody is popping up with the goods when it matters most. The underdog tag should actually suit England as they play in their second-straight European Championship final.

How to watch Spain vs England, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Sunday (July 14)

Stadium: Olympiastadion, Dortmund

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Spain team news, focus

The main injury concern is Alvaro Morata who was injured when a security guard slipped over and hit him during the post-match celebrations following Spain’s semifinal win against France. They’re already missing Pedri after he was injured in the quarterfinal against Germany, but Olmo has come in for Pedri and had a huge impact. The big question is whether Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal come straight back in after missing the semifinal against France through suspension. Jesus Navas and Nacho used all of their experience to step in but it feels like Luis de la Fuente will go with Le Normand and Carvajal from the start. The young duo of Lamal and Nico Williams have been a revelation out wide and if they play well, Spain play well. Fabian Ruiz and Rodri also have a wonderful understanding in central midfield and will look to wrestle control of the engine room and push Spain high up the pitch.

England team news, focus

The Three Lions have a pretty settled lineup at this point and the main question is whether or not Luke Shaw is now fit to start the game. He came on at half time for Kieran Trippier in the semifinal and gives England natural balance as a left wing-back in their 3-4-2-1 system. There is also the possibility that England go to a back four to stop Spain finding space out wide behind their wing-backs. But seeing how well the back three has worked over the last two games, both in terms of keeping the defensive solidity but also allowing England’s talented attackers to have more freedom, it is likely Southgate will stick with that formation.

Spain vs England prediction

This is a real clash of style but it feels like Spain will just have the edge as their ability on the transition can win them the game at any moment. England will hang in there and have chances but this will be their biggest test of the tournament by some distance. Spain 2-1 England.