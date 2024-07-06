Spain vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

An epic EURO 2024 semifinal has been set up in Munich on Tuesday as Spain and France collide for spot in the final.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, bracket ]

Spain beat hosts Germany in an incredible quarterfinal as Mikel Merino scored a 119th-minute winner as Luis de la Fuente’s side dug deep and showed a completely different side to their game. They battered and bullied Germany throughout and although they will be missing plenty of key players through injury and suspension, Spain have a very deep squad and their rhythm is all about the team unit rather than individuals. Still, they will be missing some big defensive players for this semifinal which could be key. The last time Spain reached the final of a European Championships was when they won it in 2012. They were knocked out in the semifinals of this competition by eventual champs Italy three years ago.

France beat Portugal on penalty kicks after a pretty dour quarterfinal and Didier Deschamps’ side are yet to score from open play themselves but are in the semifinals. Work that one out. A penalty kick from Kylian Mbappe and two own goals account for their goals so far but France have conceded just once in their five games and goalkeeper Mike Maignan ahead of Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano and Hernandez have been sensational. Not to mention Kante rolling back the years in holding midfield. France have created plenty of chances in each game but Griezmann, Mbappe, Kolo Muani and Dembele just can’t find the finishing touch. France last reached the European Championship final in 2016 when they lost to Portugal on home soil in Paris.

How to watch Spain vs France, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (July 9)

Stadium: Munich Football Arena

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Spain team news, focus

Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are all suspended, while Pedri is out injured after being caught by Toni Kroos early in the quarterfinal and injuring his knee. All of that means Jesus Navas could come in at right back, Nacho at center back and Olmo in for Pedri. That is a lot of changes but Luis de la Fuente’s side are so fluid on the ball and with their movements that whoever comes in will slot in seamlessly. Also, one big takeaway from their quarterfinal was that they didn’t look comfortable with crosses being whipped into the box as they didn’t do well when trying to hold on to a lead. But eventually they wrestled back control of the game and got over the line.

France team news, focus

Deschamps has a solid defensive unit that doesn’t need tweaking at all but that hasn’t been the problem for France in this tournament. Mbappe suffering a broken nose has obviously impacted his form and he took a whack on it against Portugal and had to come off before the end. Mbappe is expected to be fit for this semifinal. As for France’s other attackers, they have all dazzled in flashes during games but they’ve lacked that clinical edge as Deschamps is still searching for his best combinations. Dembele made his claim to start this game with a great performance off the bench against Portugal. After serving his suspension, Adrien Rabiot could come back into midfield for Eduardo Camavinga.

Spain vs France prediction

This is going to be an extremely tight game but Spain just look like they’re always going to find a way to score a goal when it matters most. France will keep it very tight but their attacking unit looks totally lacking in confidence. Spain 1-0 France.