Lamine Yamal goal vs France — Spanish 16-year-old scores near-perfect equalizer at EURO 2024

This Lamine Yamal goal vs France is nearly perfect. In fact, the Spanish teenager may not need the adverb.

Yamal, 16, didn’t see a way through the French defenders with Spain trailing 1-0 early in Tuesday’s EURO 2024 semifinal in Munich.

So he went over Les Bleus.

Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in EURO history with the goal, which required inch-perfect aim as France goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s well-timed reaction still couldn’t get to the ball before it dinked off the far post and spun over the goal line.

The Catalan boy and Barcelona starlet has three assists at this tournament, too, and the hype train is not going to stop any time soon.

Yamal turns 17 on Saturday.

Lamine Yamal goal vs France at EURO 2024 (video)