Tuesdays with Gorney: How things stand with every 2025 five-star
Tuesdays with Gorney: How things stand with every 2025 five-star
  Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two
Keegan Bradley open to LIV players in Ryder Cup; doesn’t see Phil Mickelson as vice captain
Los Angeles Sparks
LA Sparks sign 5-year extension to play home games at Crypto.com Arena

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_240709.jpg
Flagg 'will be the No. 1 draft pick' in 2025
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsredbud_240709.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: RedBud best moments
nbc_golf_gt_whanintv_240709.jpg
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lamine Yamal goal vs France — Spanish 16-year-old scores near-perfect equalizer at EURO 2024

  
Published July 9, 2024 03:42 PM

This Lamine Yamal goal vs France is nearly perfect. In fact, the Spanish teenager may not need the adverb.

Yamal, 16, didn’t see a way through the French defenders with Spain trailing 1-0 early in Tuesday’s EURO 2024 semifinal in Munich.

[ MORE: Spain vs France, live updates ]

So he went over Les Bleus.

Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in EURO history with the goal, which required inch-perfect aim as France goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s well-timed reaction still couldn’t get to the ball before it dinked off the far post and spun over the goal line.

The Catalan boy and Barcelona starlet has three assists at this tournament, too, and the hype train is not going to stop any time soon.

Yamal turns 17 on Saturday.

Lamine Yamal goal vs France at EURO 2024 (video)